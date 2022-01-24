Resiliency through Social Emotional Intelligence

We are now going to focus even more deeply on the self management portion of the model. We're still in the maze portion on the top right. It is not enough to be aware of what our emotions are unless we can control them and utilize them appropriately at the right time and in the right place. The ability to remain calm under pressure is a massive predictor of performance. Also, it is a predictor of one's ability to be resilient in order to live and fight another day, so to speak. We need to be able to recover quickly and be prepared to face the next challenge. Life does not come with a map or a plan. I try to convey this to my younger students all the time. We all experience ups and downs, twists and turns from our everyday challenges to traumatic events that can happen when they're least expected. Trauma and change affect people differently but people generally adapt. Thanks to our resilience. Psychologists define resilience as that process of adapting to trauma and stress. As one of our colleagues Dr Bob Quinn states it can also involve profound traumatic growth, a positive growth that comes out of a disaster. We'd like to think that we can control everything in our lives but you and I know that that's not possible at all, but we can adapt and grow. That's the role that resilience plays becoming more resilient helps us to get through difficult circumstances and even empower our growth and further development. But remember there is no one way to manage your emotions for positive outcomes. There are many ways. Building relationships before you need them is one way. We need to learn that we can ask for help, asking for help of others really is not that hard, but it seems to be for many people. It turns out that people are rarely turned down when they ask for help. I suggest you take a look at the work of Dr Wayne Baker, another colleague of ours who researches and writes about this all the time. I want to share with you some tools to manage emotions and stress. In addition to those that we have read about. So here are some strategies that Dr Travis Bradberry talks about. Let me focus on one really important thing, gratitude. A gratitude list, a gratitude journal. I'll go one step further and explain to you that if you create a gratitude journal. I have a gratitude iPhone and if you write down three things that you're grateful for every single day. We know from research that you'll increase your optimism and in turn you will decrease your stress levels. I owe these learnings to the research of Professor Kim Cameron also in our school. But that's just one of the positive practices that you can choose to do to increase your emotional intelligence and your leadership ability. And if you look here on the slide that's Jeffrey, he's managing his stress through an activity he loves, skateboarding. And in this picture he's doing it in the desert in the Middle East, taking time to connect with friends and colleagues. And what he's doing is fun because fun things are truly very important. Fun at work is one of those things. As indicated by Bradbury's article stress and the intendant being calm under stress can predict your performance. The graph here shows that there is a sweet spot for performance, going up the curve through interesting, increasing excitement and it allows us to get to the peak of peak performance. But if the stress is too great, anxiety can cause us to meltdown and deplete the performance. In order to be at the peak, we have to discover the strategies that work for ourselves and we don't want to shrink our brains either. We now know by research that stress can shrink your brain. Cognitive signs of stress can include memory loss, difficulty thinking, concentrating and decision making problems. We don't know if the shrinkage of your brain is permanent, but we do not want to take the chance of losing any brain matter at all, at least, I don't, remember, I plan to happily live to my hundreds. Thus implementing a stress relieving practice could be beneficial in many ways, whether it's exercising skateboarding, having other kinds of fun or meditation. Now don't get me wrong. This is hard work, managing stress and remaining calm is hard. Stress is both a physical and an emotional response to a particular situation. And during the stress response inside our bodies, several hormones are released and can cause positive and negative effects. While we may not be able to control all the stresses in our highly energized lives. We can attempt to majolate or determine how we handle it. It's up to you to decide. There are good ways to handle stress and bad. We've seen those bad ones, angry outbursts, increased use of alcohol or drugs, even tobacco, increased eating. I love to eat or shopping, shopping too much and excessive worrying and procrastination. But there are lots of healthy ways that we can incorporate into our lives. Exercise, eating great food, drinking water, being with friends, sleeping well, saying no to things you can't say yes to everything. And remember practice fun things, relaxing things like I said, meditation, setting goals for yourself and caring for yourself and don't forget, I always want you to reflect. It may sound a little cliche to some of you, but these things are told to us all the time and I'm telling them to you again, you may be saying, yeah. I don't have time for those, those who take the time they are able to elevate their social emotional intelligence, identify at least one strategy, just one and try to stick to it. Going back to my point on fun, give yourself permission to smile and laugh. One research study said that we need to laugh 14 times a day to improve our immune systems. Now, that seems like a lot and I haven't yet seen a repeated the study, but I love to laugh and it makes me feel good and I've learned to laugh at myself. That's a good one. It does reduce stress. Another tool to help you maybe to organize the space around you where you work, bring things into the space that make you happy. Pictures of your favorite place perhaps or your favorite people in your life. Use a headset to listen to music. If you can work while you're listening to music. Again, choose one thing. One stress relieving tactic that you can practice and see if you can increase your resilience and endurance and we know through research it will reduce the anxiety that you may feel.