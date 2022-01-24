Self-Assessment Debrief

Now let's look at the scores of your personal assessment. I will focus on the total score, but I would like you to also focus in on the individual segments scores to help you narrow down where you're learning needs to be focused. The total for the assessment is 60 points. If you scored less than 15, don't panic, there are plenty of ways that you can build social emotional intelligence starting today. If you scored 15- 29, you definitely need to work on your social emotional intelligence skills. You may find that you feel overwhelmed by your emotions sometimes, especially in stressful situations or you may avoid conflict. Because you think that that's going to be very distressing. You may find it hard to calm down after you've just been very upset and you may struggle to build strong working relationships. Again, don't worry, we're going to help you. If you scored 30-45, your social emotional intelligence level is okay. You probably have good relationships with some of your colleagues but others may be more difficult to work with. Extending the positive behaviors you already have is one way to already improve, this is called focusing on your strengths. Research in strengths based leadership has shown that we may make more progress working where we already know we're strong of course. Look at one of your lowest scored statements and make a personal development plan for one or two of these, no more, not at the beginning. Improvement is hard if we choose six things to do at once, if we choose six, we won't do any of them. So choose one maybe two, work on those really hard and then when you've got them knocked down, try another. If you scored 46-60, bravo, you've categorized yourself as an emotionally intelligent person, but did you tell the truth? Is this how you really are or is it how you want to be? It may be very important to have someone very close to you score these statements and see where there may be differences, I call that finding a friend. But if you've been totally honest with this assessment, I think you probably have great relationships and you probably find that people approach you for advice. However, if many people admire your people skills, it may be easy to lose sight of your own needs. Researchers have found that emotionally intelligent people often have great leadership potential, realize this potential now by seeking opportunities to improve it even further. And don't forget to reflect, as when you reflect you can really hone in on the skills you need to work on. Look at the total score, look at the individual scores. Remember this is a benchmark, don't judge yourself, judge the growth, judge where you can improve and where you do. Tests like these are hard to create and they're hard to score. When I was running a huge operation in the corporate world, we relied on assessments like this. We believe and research bears this out that if you want to change, you are able to change. The big word there was want, if you want to change, you will be able to change. Be as you are, that is how you aspire. No one will see this test but you, it can be your starting point where you can leap into a positive and more robust field of social emotional intelligence. But we all have blind spots, your blind spots are the areas that others might know about you but you don't know. How can that be? We live with ourselves 24/7, I should know everything about me, but we don't. Sorry, research has shown that less than half of us can accurately identify their own emotions and what they're conveying to others. There are areas of yourself and aspects of your life that you perhaps do not want others to know about. Think of these for a second, name one of them to yourself. You may never want to let anyone know something about you, but what's the worst thing that could happen if you disclose this. Late in the life of one of my aunts, she told us all that she had been married before. This was a shock to us and it had some cultural implications in our family. But once we knew it, we were able to understand things about her that were not understandable, they were puzzles to us previously. I remember a CEO who I coached tell me that when he finally told his team that he had to leave to get to his son's basketball game. The meeting ended early, the team dynamics changed dramatically. It was now okay to be a parent and one who prioritized his children when appropriate. He had struggled with this, he held it inside and people had the impression that he was mad towards the end of some meetings, they didn't know why. Now, I'm not advocating telling anything you don't want to tell to others. But if we search inside ourselves and realize we can say something, open up a little bit, we can change the situation. His team now knew it was okay for them to prioritize their families, it opened up the whole space. This can help in our work lives and our home lives. Remember we all have blind spots, behaviors, expressions, habits that we're not cognizant of. This is where pairing up with someone you're close to can be very helpful. Ask them critical and detailed questions about how you're coming off with regard to the behaviors that you are working on from your assessment. Feedback from others is one way you couldn't become aware of some of your positive and negative traits or behaviors as perceived by others. And you can overcome some of the problems that are being seen through feedback, which we will study much more deeply in this course. You can learn what ways that you may be better, maybe better to connect with others, to connect with other teams, feedback and shrink your blind spots. Another way is to videotape yourself doing something or speaking making a presentation, analyze what you see. The point here is to choose where you would like to grow and develop elite social skills. We call this your aspirational social emotional intelligence.