Welcome back. In this session, the paradox of acting professional, we're going to dive in a little more deeply into this notion of what does it mean to act professional and yet to be socially, emotionally intelligent. The essential question that we begin with here was, do emotions have a place at work? Interesting work that we've done early on tried to unpack this notion of act professional. Almost every culture has an expression act professional. In North American, North European context, we tried to dive a little bit deeper and say, well, why would somebody be told to act professional? What was it that they had done to get that admonishment? It turns out of the many things that define professionalism, it's this notion that one should put aside emotions and interpersonal issues and focus on the task at hand. This boundary between what you might do and appropriately so in your personal life and in your professional life seems to be one of those critical defining features of professionalism. It may be okay to be attuned to the emotions of your self or others in your personal life but not at work. To act professional means to put aside that emotional intelligence you might have and use in your personal life and put it aside when entering the office door, so to speak. Like this image shows the Roman god, Janus, in the center, you're supposed to focus on the paper. But we all know and research is actually making quite clear. To be truly effective, you need to be both focused on the paper and the people like this Roman god, Janus, this multitasking. When we don't, you see some interesting patterns. In one of the research projects that we had done, we had looked at how people believe about conflict in teams. Do you think that if there's a team that has conflict, will they be able to succeed? Now, of course, there are many different types of conflict, but there are basically two fundamental types of conflict. There's what's called task conflict. Should we include this slide or that slide, or is this data relevant or not? Then there's social emotional conflict, where I don't like you. You're the best. We're feeling such cohesion in this team or we're not getting along, all that conflict about the relationships. When we asked people within the US and we also collected some data in Korea and also Argentina, there was an interesting level of agreement that if there was task conflict in the team, there is no real big cultural difference about whether it would affect team performance. Generally, people said it wouldn't be great. Now, there's some work suggesting that maybe a little bit of task conflict is pretty good for a team, but too much is bad. But generally, people be sensitive to the fact that task conflict could be bad. Here's where the story becomes very interesting. If you look at the difference between the first three bars and the second three bars, you'll notice that in Korea and Argentina, there is a belief that relationship conflict is particularly problematic for team performance. If you don't get along as a team, how could you possibly succeed? If you look at the maze bars, the pattern in the US shows that on average, we tend to believe that, well, if we don't get along, that may be unfortunate, but we could have course succeed. We don't need to like each other, we just need to be smart. What's interesting about this is the pattern that is in the maze goes against what we know about team performance. Teams that do not have positive relations, don't have enough trust, actually fail. You could call this an optimistic bias. But on average, our blind spot to how much social emotional dynamics contribute to team performance can cause us to not give the attention they need to resolve those conflicts early enough and to mistakenly believe that expertise is all that is needed. That really does speak again to this idea of values, mission, and vision. So whether or not social emotional intelligence will be leveraged depends on your leadership and your organization's culture. In your teams, understanding that these dynamics matter will allow you to ground in the very origins of your team, the importance of these things, and come up with very specific ways to address them going forward. Regardless of what you think about your teammates, maybe they feel they're high or low in social emotional intelligence. There's wonderful research showing this is not fixed. It is possible to improve your accuracy at reading others, to be better at understanding your own emotions and how to leverage them. Some of the most really amazing work looked at how this is a bit like a muscle. The more you use it, the more successful you are. When we stare at computer screens for too long and failed to look at other human beings, there's a bit of atrophy that happens where it's actually a bit difficult to be as skilled at picking up on these subtle social signals. Maybe you've seen some of this awkwardness in your experience, whether it was in trouble times or when you are able to get away from technology and realize the wealth of information that's out there in social interactions. It can be improved, but can also go and used. One of the interesting ways to think about this is through a story of Walt Disney. I grew up in Southern California, where we had this nice little theme park called Disneyland next to us. The real one in California, not the other ones. Just kidding. They're all the same, I think. But in Disneyland, it's amazingly designed for the perspective of a child. In fact, if you were to walk down main street in any of the Disneylands, there are buildings to the left and to the right, and the second and third stories don't look very real to be honest. But if you were to get down to the perspective of a child and look at those same buildings, suddenly they look just fine. Walt worked relentlessly to gain this perspective of a child. Here's the thing I want you to remember about that. Why would he have to work so hard? Just like you, Walt was a child at one point. But if it's that hard to regain a perspective that we once had, how much more difficult is it for us to gain a perspective of someone we've never been? As Saint-Exupéry said, all grownups were once children, but only a few of them remember it. Again, if it's hard to regain perspectives that were already in us, it really speaks to the challenge of trying to understand other people. Now, in our work, we showed an interesting paradox where people can actually have this social emotional intelligence in them. They have this ability, much like an ability to lift a heavy weight. But when they enter the workplace, they don't lift this weight. It's an ability not used or not used as much, so much like the image here where you see clothes put on exercise equipment. One of the most common ways to use an exercise equipment is to use it for storage or drying clothes. It's like that. We have this amazing capability, We're just not using in the workplace. Here's the thing to make a note in your journal about that. Some of the things we'll cover in this course are not only about acquiring new skills, but simply better applying the skills you already have.