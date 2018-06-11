Assessing Key Vital Signs

So Jill here is going to show us how to obtain some vitals on a horse, and we're going to start with the respiratory rate. As with humans it's really important to be able to obtain a respiratory rate, a heart rate and a temperature to better assess what's going on with the patient. And, as a horse owner, it's a wonderful thing if you can report those numbers to your veterinarian when you check in. When we're looking at respiratory rate on the horse, we want to do that also from a distance, initially. Because, as we approach the horse, we will change the excitement level of the horse, potentially. So when I'm first looking at a horse and assessing respiratory rate, I'm going to look from a distance, and I'm going to watch the rise and fall of the horse's chest. And with each rise and fall, that is going to be one respiratory cycle. And then we measure the number of chest rise and fall over a 15-second period. We multiply that by 4, and that is our respiratory rate. So in this case, we're going to walk to Joe. We're going to tell him we're here. And then we're going to watch the rise and fall of Joe's chest over a 15 second period. Okay, so Joe took eight breaths in that 15 second period which gives him a respiratory rate of 32 which is elevated. Normal respiratory rate for horse is between 8 and 18. On a hot day like today 100 degree ambient temperature we will have an elevated respiratory rate. And that is one of the ways that horses get rid of the extra heat. There are other things that can elevate a horse's respiratory rate that we need to be aware of. An excited horse may have an elevated respiratory rate. A horse with a fever will have an elevated respiratory rate, and there are other metabolic conditions such as dehydration where that will happen. Another way that we can get the respiratory rate on a horse if you happen to have a stethoscope, is to actually place your stethoscope on the horse's chest. And to do this you want the little ear buds facing forward. You're going to let the horse know that you're coming. And then you're going to place your stethoscope mid-chest. And you're going to watch the rise and fall. And it's the physical aspect of having your hand on the horse's chest, actually helps you to make that measurement. So if you do have a stethoscope, it's good practice to do it in that way. Thank you Joe. Next, we'll show you how to get the heart rate on a horse and there are two different ways to do that. And in order to get the heart rate accurately, you do need to approach the horse. And so again, we're always letting the horse know we're here, giving him a little pet and approaching. The first way to get the heart rate on a horse, and this takes a little bit of practice, is to step up and take your hand and introduce it to the inside of this nice round cheek that they have. And gently roll back and forth along the bottom of the cheek until you feel a little ropey structure, which is their facial artery. Light pressure against that artery will you a pulse that you can feel in your finger. And you want to count again for 15 seconds and multiply that number that you get by four to get a heart bit per minute. And remember that the normal heart rate for a horse can be anywhere from 30 to 45. And heart rate can vary depending on size, excitement level, and their health status. If they have a fever for example heart rate will be elevated. So I'm going to go ahead and obtain Joe's pulse. You'll notice that I'm off to the side, in a safe spot. I've got gentle pressure on his halter, and I'm putting gentle pressure against this artery, and I'm counting for a 15 second period. Okay, and in that I got eight beats, so 8 times 4 is 32, so his heart rate is nice and low at 32. The second way that we can obtain the heart rate on a horse involves the use of a stethoscope. And you will find that you can purchase a good quality or reasonable quality stethoscope at most drugstores, or through a horse related catalog. To listen to the heart rate with a stethoscope, you want to go ahead and have your ear buds facing forward. Again, you're letting the horse know you're right here. You're in a safe spot. And you're going to introduce your stethoscope into their armpit area here. And you actually want to be above the level of their elbow bone about three inches up from the top of the little elbow bone that you're going to feel here and then you're going to bury your stethoscope underneath the tricep. The horse's heart is deep in there under muscle. And if you're back here, where you could see your stethoscope, you probably aren't going to hear anything. So I'm going to place my stethoscope. I'm going to let Joe know I'm right here. I'm going to introduce my stethoscope up above the level of the elbow and then I'm going to bury it. And I'm going to measure the number of beats I hear in a 15 second period. And so Joe's resting heart rate is a little more elevated now. He's moving and looking at something. So, in that period of time I got nine beats in a 15 second period. So, his heart rate is at 36. Remember that the horse's size, their excitement level, and their health can effect their resting heart rate. Now let's listen to a normal heart. Next we're going to take Joe's temperature. And to take a horse's temperature safely, you need a cooperative horse and a good handler, because you're going to approach the back end of the horse. So I always indicate to my handler that I'm going to take the temperature, and then I will approach the horse. Ahead of time I've put a small amount of lubricant on the tip of my thermometer. This is KY Jelly, but Vaseline works very well. I approach my patient. I let him know I'm here, as always. And then I'm going to keep my hand right along his back and I'm going to keep my body very close to him with my knees bent. And I actually touch my hip to his hips so that I can feel if he is moving. I'm going to look back at his ears. His ears are nice and forward. He is receptive, I'm going to step forward, and I'm going to lift his tail. Most horses that are willing to have their temperature taken are going to lift their tail without any significant resistance. If they clamp their tail, if they want to duck, you're going to step away. And you're going to make a different plan with your handler. But in this case, this is a horse that is willing. I've got my knees bent. I'm going to go ahead and insert the thermometer with a small amount of lubricant, and I'm going to push the button. This is a digital thermometer. And I'm going to wait for it to beep. And once it beeps, it will tell me the actual temperature. And in his case, his temperature is 99.6. It used to be that we used a mercury thermometer to take the temperature on a horse. We no longer recommend that. Normal temperature on a horse is anywhere from 99 degrees to 100.5. On a hot day, such as today, I will give them a full degree. And remember that minis, foals, horses that are smaller with higher metabolic rates might run a degree higher as well.