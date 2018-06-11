Hoof Physiology

Welcome back. In this lesson, we'll discuss the all important hoof. You have probably heard the saying, "A horse is no better than his feet. " or, "No hoof, no horse." And this holds a lot of truth. The horse's hoof is a small but complex and critical part of their anatomy and function. Without healthy hooves, a horse can't keep up with his herd and get away from danger, or gain access to feed, water, and shelter. By the end of this lesson, you'll be able to list all of the parts of the hoof and their functions, and you'll understand the importance of proper hoof care. Let's start with an overview of the anatomy of the hoof. The horse's foot is made up of four different components, there's the bone, primarily the coffin bone. There is elastic soft tissue, which includes cartilage, plantar cushion, and the other supporting ligaments and tendons, there's sensitive tissue, which includes the corium, and the laminae, and the nerves. And then there's horn capsule, which is the visible hoof wall. The horn capsule is the outer part of the hoof wall that we see. It protects the sensitive inner structures. The hoof grows from the inner vascular corium, creating laminae. There is a dovetailing of sensitive laminae and horny laminae. The horn is equivalent to the hard portion of our fingernail and is devoid of sensation. It is also what is trimmed regularly by the farrier. The foot functions has a shock absorber for the leg. As the horse takes a step, there is an expansion of the hoof as the laminae allow the coffin bone to lower, and the expansion of the elastic structures to occur. This expansion reduces concussion on the lower limb bones, and the expansion and contraction motions stimulates circulation to the foot. Most of the blood leaves the foot in full weight bearing to make room for the expansion, and returns when the foot is non-weight bearing thus creating a circulatory pump. This means that exercise and foot motion are a key element in a healthy hoof because they maintain blood circulation. The outer hoof that we see, receives more wear and tear than any other part of the horse's body, and renews itself through a continual process of growth which occurs at about one third of an inch per month. The horse's front feet are usually larger and stronger than the rear feet, because they are the base support for about two thirds of the horse's weight. Let's take a look at the outer structures of the hoof that we can see. First, is the wall or contact area. Next, is the bar or the inward continuation of the contact area. Third is the sole, which has a slightly concave shape and is the most sensitive of the outer parts of the hoof. And finally, there is the frog, which serves as a cushion for concussion. The various regions of the hoof are called the toe, the quarter, and the heel. Understanding foot anatomy, function, and growth guides us in the care of the horse's hooves. A healthy hoof is a combination of genetics, regular exercise, good nutrition, and good grooming. Other factors that contribute to hoof health are climate, moisture content of the footing, and of course, routine maintenance. One element horse owners have certain control over is good grooming of the hoof which includes daily inspection of the hoof for stones, cracks, or odors. Daily cleaning of the crevices of the bottom of the foot is performed with the hoof pick. If the hooves are not cleaned regularly, an infection called thrush can occur, which has a very distinct pungent odor. If left untreated, thrush will deteriorate the tissues of the hoof and can cause pain and sometimes lameness. It is important that the hoof be able to dry out on a daily basis. Chronic moisture affects the hoof's resilience. The other element we have control of is regular maintenance. This is usually performed by a professional hoof trimmer known as a farrier. Horses' hooves are usually trimmed every six to eight weeks. A farrier takes great care in trimming away old tissue but leaving enough of a layer to not expose sensitive tissues to trauma. He or she must also make sure to keep a proper balance and angle of the hoof walls. When the hoof is not trimmed frequently enough, the toe may extend beyond what is normal and cause the foot to be out of balance. This puts an extra strain on the soft tissues and bones of the foot and the entire limb, which can cause lameness and pain. For more information about hoof trim and balance, you can access the Horse Report in your resource list. Some horses may go barefoot with no shoes, while others may have shoes on only the front feet, and still others will have shoes on all four feet. No matter what option is determined to be best for the use of the horse, a farrier will trim the hoof and reset the shoes about every six to eight weeks. When the metal shoes begin to wear down, they will be replaced. Shoes come in stock, shapes, and sizes, and often, the farrier will further shape the shoe to fit the form of the individual horse's hoof. Horses with hind shoes should not be turned out with other horses, as they are more likely to produce fatal kicks. The shoes are nailed to the hoof through the insensitive wall, and if done correctly, they will not touch the sensitive structures. Occasionally, a nail may be too close to the sensitive tissue, or go into it, and cause the horse to be lame right after shoeing. You may need to call the farrier or veterinarian to remove the nail. Good hoof care is essential to the health of the horse and its performance, no matter whether the horse is in active competition or out to pasture. We as owners and guardians do have control over many aspects of hoof care, and responsibility to work with a professional farrier to assure the best care possible. In our next lesson, we'll turn our attention to the big picture, or the entire musculoskeletal system of the horse.