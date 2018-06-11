International Welfare Concerns

Hello again. In this final lesson, we'll take a look at the state of equines worldwide, and some of the efforts underway to make sure the welfare needs of these animals are met. There are approximately 58 million horses on the planet, with an additional 43 million donkeys and 10 million mules. The United States has the most horses, with an estimated nine million. Mexico and Europe have an estimated six million each. Russia, China, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ethiopia, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan, are the other countries with over one million horses. We'll talk about the special situation of working equids, which include horses, mules and donkeys, and the international efforts underway to improve welfare and address health issues, as well as advance animal welfare laws. By the end of the lesson, you'll be able to identify the special needs of working equids, and describe the international efforts now underway. Outside of the United States, there is increasing awareness of equine welfare, due in large part to improved awareness brought about by the Internet, and our ability to share information about the plight of these animals, as well as to share solutions. We are much more aware of the challenging circumstances, cultural preferences, and the hard work of government and non-governmental organizations, and educational institutions worldwide. In addition, horse and donkey owners are actively seeking new knowledge, and utilizing new concepts in Equine and Veterinary Science, which is improving equine welfare in remote areas of the world. We'll focus our discussion in this lesson on working equines, which include horses, donkeys and mules. In most areas of the world, equines are working animals that serve as a key component of life and livelihoods in both rural and urban settings. In the rural agricultural setting, these equids are an income generating component of a family business, and can often play a key part of industries that include agriculture, human transportation, tourism and cargo transport. Working equids have been described as an invisible workforce, and because they are not viewed as production animals, they often do not qualify for government programs that support the agricultural industry. Unlike livestock that produce meat, milk or fiber, that directly generate income, the equids are providing a service, like a piece of equipment that requires maintenance and the economic benefit may not be easily recognized. This means that these hard working horses, donkeys and mules, are often excluded from policy negotiations, welfare laws and program participation. As important as the equine may be to the owner's livelihood, an individual equine may not be valued, which makes them vulnerable to neglect and abuse. There are several reasons for this. It may be a cultural attitude passed from generation to generation. In some areas of the world, equids especially donkeys, are easily replaced. So, the working lifespan of an equine is much shorter than in the United States. For this reason, their care may be viewed as a poor investment. Mules and donkeys whose numbers are actually increasing in African countries have been part of the very development of civilization, because of their hardiness, ease of training and stoic nature. This last characteristic is both an advantage and a curse, because these animals do not resist abuse in severe environmental conditions the way horses do. Even ancient Babylonian texts praise the donkey for its ability to quote, "Take a beating." This leaves them open to a specially poor treatment and overwork. The level of available nutrition and affordable veterinary care is often dictated by the resources and the socioeconomic status of the community. Poverty, lack of knowledge, lack of skills and limited access to veterinary care, are all contributing factors to global equine welfare issues. So, in developing countries, one sees horses or donkeys that are malnourished, have poor hair coats, evidence of chronic disease and lameness. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon sight. An emerging market that threatens the welfare of donkeys in particular, is the use of donkey skin for medicinal and cosmetic purposes in China. The increased demand for donkey hides has led to a very active but unregulated industry collecting, transporting and slaughtering donkeys in some parts of the world, notably in Africa. Hope is on the horizon for the working class of equines. In 2016, the World Organisation for Animal Health, also known as OIE, established welfare standards for working horses, donkeys and mules. The guidelines include topic such as workload, husbandry, disease control and end of life concerns. These are not laws however, and it is up to each of the 180 member countries that have agreed to follow the guidelines to seek ways to disseminate the information and implement the standards. Additionally, there are a number of international efforts to bring experienced veterinarians and horse handlers to countries in need, to provide veterinary care and education through volunteer efforts, much like the Doctors Without Borders Organization. Examples of these groups include; The Donkey Sanctuary, SPANA, The Brooke, Cambodia Pony Welfare Organization, The Equitarian Initiative, The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, and many other private and public universities. There are also collaborative efforts to advance equine welfare between veterinary schools in developed and developing countries. We encourage you to explore some of the links at the end of the lesson to read about the wonderful work that so many humans are doing on behalf of equines around the world. We'd like to take a few moments here to highlight a few examples of projects by faculty and students here at UC Davis to improve working equine welfare. In Central America, horses suffer from a tumor-like growth in their noses. An early study findings suggest the cause is a fungus. The excessive tissue blocks the flow of air, causes bleeding and attracts flies. So, you can imagine how uncomfortable the horses must be. The affected horses have a shortened work and lifespan. Researchers at UC Davis are talking to owners, collecting samples to identify the cause, and searching for a way to control and prevent this problem. In North Africa, it is not unusual to see horses and donkeys in the cities and in the rural areas. They serve humans and contribute to the livelihoods in a multitude of ways, from transporting goods to powering water wells. In 2014, two UC Davis Master of Preventative Veterinary Medicine graduate students, conducted a donkey welfare project in Tunisia, to better understand existing husbandry practices and to provide education to owners and veterinary students. Their time in rural communities was spent providing dental and health care to the donkeys, while sharing how a seemingly minor treatment can have a major impact on the health and the productivity of the donkeys. Tunisian veterinarians and veterinary students were trained, and then involved in community outreach, bridging the cultural gap between Western medicine and local traditional practices. The veterinarians and students were encouraged to conduct further community outreach, and to incorporate these new skills in their veterinary practices. In Ethiopia, where the horse population is over one million, working horses are abandoned for a variety of reasons, and left unattended to wander in urban and rural settings. As a result, they suffer from starvation and are prone to being involved in traffic accidents. A UC Davis veterinary student implemented a volunteer research project in 2016, to understand factors contributing to the abandonment. The UC Davis veterinary student conducted physical exams and owner surveys on 200 horses, with the help of an Ethiopian veterinary student. Her findings suggest the major health problems are poor body condition, eye problems, harness wounds and swollen joints. Nearly half of the horse owners interviewed, said they have gotten rid of a horse due to a specific infectious disease, epizootic lymphangitis. This disease caused by a fungus invades lymph nodes, and results in ulcerating legions on the body and in multiple organs. This research will aid welfare groups in addressing the widespread unwanted horse problem in Ethiopia. Volunteer and research groups may provide individual animal care, supplies, community awareness and education, and technical transfer skills to in-country handlers and veterinarians. The main goal is to engage local communities in addressing issues, utilizing local resources, and fostering self-sufficiency for lasting change. These projects are no longer perceived as development interventions, but rather as collaborations, which recognized cultural context and local societal needs. As these volunteer efforts begin to reach mainstream media, the invisibility of working equines is being lifted, and clever humans are thinking of new ways for working equines to contribute to society in unique roles. In England for instance, donkeys are being used in assisted therapy for children and adults with developmental needs under the direction of the Donkey Sanctuary. In Tunisia, donkeys and horses are part of daily activities at the Therapeutic Farm for the handicapped. In addition to providing opportunities for riding, the small donkeys play a large role in teaching compassionate care for an animal, including students who are in wheelchairs.