Recognizing Variations Among Breeds

University of California, Davis
Equine Welfare and Management
University of California, Davis

NC

Jun 1, 2020

This is a really great course for beginners interested in horses. I'm really glad I took this course, and I look forward to applying this knowledge in future volunteering opportunities!

MM

Oct 25, 2020

Beyond my expectations,it was more than a basic or introductory course,it covered all materials even though not in full details(expected ).Great I took the course.Easy to understand.

The Normal Horse: Basic Physiology

Introduction to the Normal Horse0:59
Recognizing a Normal, Healthy Horse2:39
Assessing Key Vital Signs8:37
Evaluating Weight and Body Conditions7:10
Recognizing Variations Among Breeds5:03
Basic Equine Anatomy and Terminology6:52
Natural and Acquired Locomotion and Gaits6:48
Hoof Physiology7:34
The Musculoskeletal System7:34
The Vision and Nervous System10:51

    Claudia Sonder, DVM

    Emeriti Director of Equine Outreach

