Strategies to Address Problem Behaviors

Hello again, the unwanted and abnormal behaviors we discussed in the last lesson should be addressed because they may pose a safety risk to your horse, to the other horses in your care, and to you. By the end of this lesson, you'll be able to identify some corrective strategies for common behaviors, list the questions you need to ask about a problem behavior, and develop a plan for correcting a behavior. Some of the behaviors we discussed can lead to health problems. For instance, kicking repeatedly at the stall can lead to lameness and hoof abnormalities. Even focal laminitis have been documented in some chronic kicking cases. Cribbing can lead to dental abnormalities like worn or broken incisors and certain types of colics. Bolting food can create esophageal choke which is an obstruction of the esophagus. Other behaviors can lead to nutritional deficiencies or even starvation, and a horse under chronic stress may develop poor immunity, making him more susceptible to infectious disease. In addition to creating health problems, problem behaviors can also impact the structural integrity and safety of the facilities that the horse lives in. These can include broken fences, weakened stall walls, holes in the stall flooring, loosened hardware including hinges and door locks, and prematurely rotted wood from being chewed upon. So you can see how important it is to recognize problem behaviors and take steps to address them. We won't be able in this lesson to get into specific details to address each unwanted problem but we do want to get you started in the right direction. Some behaviors are more difficult to change than others. And as always, consultation with a professional horse trainer or behaviorist is a good idea. As with many challenges in life, recognizing that there is a problem is the first step to resolving the issue. By now, we hope you accept the importance of a careful observation in patient understanding of horse behavior. Now you can begin to unravel the mysteries and identify the circumstances that might be contributing to the unwanted behaviors. Once you have noted a problem, begin by asking these questions. Have you set up a safe home environment for the horse? Is your own behavior calm and confident? Have you changed the horse's routine? Are you excepting more from the horse than he or she has been taught to do? Are you providing enough high fiber food to satisfy the horses appetite and does the horse have enough access to exercise to blow off excessive steam? Have you been careful in selecting the appropriate pasture mates for the horse? At times, just asking the right question will reveal a simple answer. By asking and answering the question, you may be able to make adjustments to your management practices or facility setup. For example, for a horse that kicks at the stall door, a simple solution might be to provide more exercise and social time. You might also increase the fiber content or quantity of hair pasture time for a horse who chews wood. A horse that bolts out of a stall may just need to be trained or retrained to wait for your cues to lead. For the more deep rooted and persistent problems, you will likely need to take further steps. For example, pacing and weaving may require that you house the horse in a pen with an open shed. For the herd bound horse, it will be important that the rider establish stronger ties with the horse through daily excursions and contact. The repetitive behaviors like cribbing and unwanted aggression will be harder to change and may require the help of your veterinarian, horse trainer, or even a behavior specialist. When there does not appear to be an easy answer to your questions, seek professional advice and make a plan. Short term solutions for problem behaviors may be as simple as just avoiding the circumstances that incite the problem. Well, this is helpful for immediate relief, it is not serving the horse's best interest in the long run, especially because we can not always control circumstances and horses can live to be over 30 years old. So how do we address problem behaviors over the long term? There are a variety of strategies to address behavior problems, do over. There are a variety of strategies to address behavior problems. But the most successful ones will come from your efforts to improve the relationship you have with the horse. Establishing rapport, expressing empathy, building trust, and perhaps being a true leader. A final note on the age old debate over positive and negative reinforcement as a means for correcting problem behaviors. Science and most modern day approaches agree that punishment is not a solution because it will alienate the horse and make he or she more afraid or defiant. Horses speak horse, so understanding natural cues and the reliance that a horse places on confidence is key. It is difficult for any animal to learn when fearful. Therefore, negative reinforcement in the face of fear does not work. Imagine punishing a child who screams because they had a nightmare. Working with a skilled reinforcement trainer to get to the root of the problem and to make small victories with reinforcement is preferred. Ending a training on a positive note, having realistic expectation for progress, and a goal oriented plan are key steps to success. A good example of this is teaching a horse to load on the trailer. If the horse is afraid of the trailer, rushing it in so it can pull back and rush out is not recommended and is not safe. Many agree that parking the trailer and feeding the horse in such a way that it must eventually enter the trailer to eat is an ideal way to accommodate a horse to entering a trailer. Then short rides where nothing is asked of the horse are ideal. Longer trips with loads and unloads help reinforce the concept. With patience and consistency, a horse will willingly want to load up as it associates the trailer with positive experiences. That concludes our discussion of abnormal behaviors. Thanks for staying with us and we hope you have discovered some new ways to approach the often puzzling behaviors we see in our horses. Next week, we will explore the incredible bond that exists between the human and the horse and how those interactions can result in the joys of that perfect partnership or in the stress and fear for both the human and the horse.