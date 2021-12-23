Spreadsheet Basics - Part 2

Excel Basics for Data Analysis
4.7 (3,168 ratings)

Data Science, Spreadsheet, Microsoft Excel, Data Analysis, Pivot Table

TH

Dec 23, 2021

Great course, even for those people that are using Excel every day, this course shows quite a few different ways to improve your abilities to present the data and best practices for cleaning dat.

OC

Jan 9, 2022

The course was very interesting and educating. I learnt a lot of things i didn't about Excel. The shortcuts and different ways to do things were really cool.\n\nThanks to Coursera and IBM.

From the lesson

Introduction to Data Analysis Using Spreadsheets

In this module, you will learn about the fundamentals of spreadsheet applications, and you will be introduced to the Excel interface and learn how to navigate your way around a worksheet and workbook.

Course Introduction2:58
Introduction to Spreadsheets5:28
Spreadsheet Basics - Part 15:45
Spreadsheet Basics - Part 26:55
Viewpoints: Using Spreadsheets as a Data Analysis Tool5:22

Taught By

    Sandip Saha Joy

    Data Scientist

    Steve Ryan

    Instructor & Content Developer

