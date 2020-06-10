Practice Video: Headers and Footers

Our spreadsheet is now looking great. It's almost ready to print. There's just one more professional touch we want to add before sending it to the printer. That is headers and footers. It used to be quite tricky to add headers and footers, but in the newer version using the Page Layout View, it's really straightforward. You will notice right at the top, there is a very inviting message saying, "Add header." When I hover over it, I notice there are three header sections, and I can add a piece of information into each. I'm going to start over on the left-hand side, and when I click in it, my ribbon changes. I see this new tab called Header & Footer Tools design. Click on it, and you will now see, all the tools available to you to help add your header. First thing I'd like is a page number. I don't want to type it in for two reasons. First of all, anything you put in the header repeats on every page. Also, even if I could type it in, I wouldn't want to type in all 56 pages. The good news is we don't have to. On the left-hand side in Header & Footer Tools, is something called Page Number. If I single click, it adds some slightly strange looking code, but that's telling Excel to put on the page number. To see what is going to look like, just click away. That looks great. But I thought about it and decided it'd be quite useful to see how many pages there are in the workbook as well. So, I'd like that to say, page one of 56. Or page two of 56. Now, I'm going to click back in here, I could type the word "page" if I wanted, but I'm not going to. I'm just going to type a "space," then "of," then another "space," and click "Number of Pages." This gives me the total number of pages in this worksheet. Then I click away, and there we have it. One of 56. In the middle section, I've decided I'd like to add my company logo. You can add any picture you like, but it's a good idea to make sure it has been edited first as you will not be able to edit the picture once it has been added. Now to add a picture, we're going to come up to our Header & Footer Tools, click on "Picture," and in the new version, you can get the picture from a file, or you can get it directly from the web. We have our company logo saved, so I'm going to click browse, and double-click Pushpin Logo. I then click into my next box, and there is my logo. In the last section, I would like to see the current date. Again, I don't want to type it because I want it to update when the date changes. Now again, I can't type it. But if I come up to my Header and Footer Tools, there's an option, "Current Date." So, I'm going to click on that. Click away for a moment, and that header is looking pretty good. You can of course, also add footer information. Here you have the option to scroll down until you get to the footer, and clicking it as we did with the header, or come back into the header, come up to your Header and Footer Tools, and click "Go to Footer." Bear in mind, you will only have access to these tools, if you're clicked in the header, or the footer. I click "Go to Footer," and I'm now in the footer section, which also has three compartments. I only wish to change the middle one. So, I'm going to click there, and I've decided I want to add the workbook name. Now, there are two options here, you can add just the file name or even better, you can add both the path in other words where it's stored, and the file name. I'm going to go for that option. Now again, it looks strange, but when I click into the road just above, there's the full path, and the file name. So, really easy to do these days. Now, let's see how that's all looking at our print preview. So, quick reminder, Control P, and I'm back in the print section, and my print preview is looking great. This workbook is now ready to be printed.