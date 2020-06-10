Practice Video: Orientation, Margins and Scale

In the last video, we looked at working with print preview. However, we only really want to use print preview right towards the end when we're ready to print. A lot about data if it's a larger set, is not going to fit easily on the page. So, very often, we need to make some adjustments even before we go into print preview. There are two things that can help us. The first is the page layout view. You may remember this from week one. If you come down to a status bar, there are three view buttons. We're on normal at the moment, but the next one is page layout. When I click, you can actually see how update is going to sit on the page, but we can also edit the data in this view, so it's a lot more efficient. The other recommendation is to crop to the Page Layout tab. This gives us a lot of options for setting up our page. Now, looking at this data, first thing we probably want to do is change the orientation. So, I'm going to click orientation and choose landscape. Already that's made a huge difference. It's just not quite fitting, but before we start trying to squish all of our columns, a very quick and easy option is margins. By default, the margins are set to normal which are quite generous. I'm going to change it to narrow and that has already fixed the problem. Now, I'd probably be happy with that, but those people quite perfectionist might not like the fact the margins are quite narrow on this side, a little wider on the other. So, here's a well-hidden little option, backup to margins and come down to custom margins and here, you can set your margins to any width you like. But the option I really like is the option to center on page, and we're going to center it horizontally and then say "Okay". That's looking great. Let's now look at a slightly bigger worksheet. So, I'm going to click into orders, and this is quite big, so we will see some problems. Let's come back to our page layout view and click. Now, even before I scroll around, just having a little peek of my status bar on the left-hand side, you'll see page one of a 100. I'm sure we can bring that number down a little bit. So, once again, let's come on to our page layout view and let's change our orientation to landscape, and let's change our margins to narrow. Well, it's looking a bit better, but if I scroll to the right you can see it's still kind of spilling onto three pages and not looking great. Now, I'm never going to be able to fit all the data onto one page wide and still be able to read it. But I think I can probably get it to two pages wide and there's a great tool to help us with this. It's called the scale to fit. In the scale to fit, you can adjust either your height or your width, or just manually change the scale. I'm going to come up to width. Click the dropdown and change it to two pages wide. Now, if I scroll to the right and that's already looking better, there we go, the whole spreadsheet sitting nicely on two pages. If I check the bottom here, page one of 50 would actually halved our paper usage. One thing though that you should also check is what percentage you've scaled it down to. Anything down to about 75 is probably fine. If it's down to 23, no one's going to be able to read it. So, you might need to still change. At the moment, you will also know might notice my scale is grayed out. That is because I've set it to always fit to two pages wide even if I go and add another 25 columns. So, do be a little careful leaving it like this. What I'd suggest is, come back and flip this back to automatic. Now, it hasn't adjusted my scale, it's left at 79, but if I need to manually adjusted it I can, and if I need to add more columns they will spill onto the other sheets. So, they have some of the most useful print options and of course, a page layout view. In the next video, we'll look at how to work with page breaks. Don't forget to practice these skills yourself.