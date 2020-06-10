Practice Video: Print Preview

[SOUND] So we've decided to print our workbook, but we want to avoid making the same mistake as Shawn did and wasting a lot of paper. So first thing we're going to do is to a print preview. Now, I've noticed that Connor has done some fantastic sales, so I'm just going to select that and highlight it in yellow. That's actually a very dangerous thing to do, you'll see in a moment. And now I'm going to do my print preview. So I'm going to come to File, come down to the left and click Print. The shortcut is Ctrl+P. This brings us to our print options, so it doesn't immediately print. And here we have a really useful one stop shop where we can see our print preview, adjust some of our page settings, and adjust some of our print settings. Now that's looking great, but there's one important thing you have to check. Down here at the bottom, it tells you how many pages you're going to print, and I'm printing 1 of 79, that's a bit unexpected. I have these little arrows to either side which allow me to scroll through all the pages I'm going to print, so let's see what I'm printing, dear. And that is why it's really dangerous to highlight an entire row or entire column, because if there is data somewhere else in the workbook, you may ens up printing 78 yellow stripes, which is really not what we want. So just as well we did that print preview. Now let's look at some of the options we have for addressing the problem. So I'm going to come out of the print section by clicking the back button or the Esc key. First thing I'm going to do is get rid of that yellow stripe. So click the drop-down, No Fill. If I just want to select a row of data, a really nice shortcut key, click in the first cell, then press Ctrl+Shift+right arrow, and this time I'll just highlight the actual data. But I still have a bit of a problem in that I obviously have something, somewhere else in the workbook which is causing me to print a much greater area than I really need. One way of getting around this is to select just the data you want to print. And actually having thought about it, I don't actually want total sales or commission either, I just want these first three columns. So I'm now going to select just the first three columns in the heading and I'm going to press Ctrl+P this time, and nothing's changed. There's one more little change we need to make. I'm going to go into my settings, and at the moment it's set to Print Active Sheets, which means everything in the current worksheet. If I click the drop-down, I can change that to print the entire workbook, maybe a bit dangerous, or Print Selection, which is just the data I have selected. So let's click on Print Selection, and it is printing just the data we want to see. And down here we have 1 of 1, much better. Before we come to print, though, there are a few other little things we can adjust in our Print Options. We can still make some simple changes to our page setup. So for example, I may decide I want to make my margins very wide or very narrow. I can also change my page orientation. At the moment we're in portrait, but we can switch that around to landscape. You can also change your paper size, but make sure that this matches whatever's actually sitting in your printer. If you have a fancy printer, you can choose to print double-sided. And then, of course, it's very important to make sure that you're actually sending it to the correct printer. Once you've checked this and adjusted it to the correct number of copies, click your Print button, and off you go. So that is how you can use your print preview to ensure you're printing the correct thing and make some simple adjustments. In the next video we'll look at some slightly bigger and more complicated spreadsheets and some of the more advanced print options we can work with. [SOUND]