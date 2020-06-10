Practice Video: Styles and Themes

So, we have seen several tools that can help us format our workbooks to be more professional and more readable. One of the problems of formatting, though, is it can take a little bit of time, and the other is we need to guarantee consistency across our worksheets and even our workbooks. To help us with this, Excel has given us some built-in styles located on the Home tab of the ribbon. To apply these styles, click on the cell, come up to your Styles gallery. If you see the one you want, you can click on it. If not, come to the little drop down called the More button, and you get the full range of options. Now, this is a headings. So I'm going to have a quick look through the headings selections and title. That's perfect. Now, I'd also like to change my data headings. So I'm going to select the row, come back up to my styles, and perfect for this sort of thing are the Accent options. There was six accent colors we can choose from, and I'll talk a bit more about these in a moment. I've chosen Accent1, and that looks great. Now I'm going to select my account managers, I'd like them to be sort of mini headings. So backup to my Styles gallery and Heading 4, and then of course I need my total row to look like a total row, so I select and choose total. Let's just finish off this little bit of data down here. Accent1 is good, and then I want this to be similar but slightly different. You'll notice each accent, you can choose a 100 percent of the color or you can go for a slightly muted version, so this is 80 percent white. So I'm going to click on that. Very quickly styled, and not only that. But when I come to start my next workbook, if I use the same styles, I'm guaranteed consistency. One small problem, though. What if I don't like the colors on offer? Maybe my company's colors aren't blue and orange, maybe they're turquoise or maroon. Well, this is where Excel gives us another real gift, and it is called Themes. Themes were introduced in 2007, and they exist throughout the OfficeSuite. You can find them on the page layout of the tab, and if I come to the far left, you'll see a themes group. Now, before I apply the theme, I want to make one small change so you can get the full effect. So, I'm going to come to the Home tab, and I'm going to change the color to instead of a theme color, this is getting interesting, I'm going to go for this blue and I'm going to come to my font. Instead of the heading and body font we have been using, I'm going to go for something little noticeable. Okay. Now, back to my page layout, I'm going to come to themes. You will notice a gray box around the Office theme, that is the default theme and that is why we always see the same colors and we always see Calibri size 11. But you can easily change it, and all you have to do is hover over the other themes to choose the one you want. You will notice my fonts and my colors are changing in all of the cells except for the one where I changed it to be a non-theme color and a non-theme font. Let's go and select one. I like the Ion Board, I'm going to click on that, and my whole sheet has been reformatted, except of course for the cell. That is why it's really important to make sure that you're working with theme fonts and theme colors. But not only has this worksheet changed, look at the rest of my workbook, the whole theme has been updated. So it's a very quick way to change the styling throughout. The only important thing to remember is you must try and work with the theme colors and the theme fonts. You can also mix and match. So if you like the fonts but not the colors, you can come to colors and just change the colors. Of course, you could just change your fonts. You can also setup your own custom colors and your own custom fonts, but you will find that Excel gives you so many options, you probably won't need to. Finally, keep in mind that because these themes exist across the whole OfficeSuite, you now have the option to make all your documents, whether they're PowerPoint, Word, or Excel, have the same look and feel. So, a great tool for guaranteeing consistency and speeding up your formatting.