Week 3 Discussion

This week, Sean needs to send across a spreadsheet to another department. So, he needs to make it look professional and it needs to look presentable. So, Nicky, how are you going to teach Sean to make professional, presentable spreadsheets? Well, Prashan, what we're going to be looking at this week is the formatting tools. These are mostly situated on the Home tab of the ribbon. To keep things simple, we basically going to start on the left and work our way across to the right, so our learners don't get lost. Just like we broken it down in previous weeks, how we group all the formatting tools for our learners? Excellent. So, we're going to start with the first video looking at basic font formatting tools. These would be a revision for a lot of our learners. So, it's how to change colors, change font, change size. Nice and easy, just getting us started with the formatting. Then, the second video, we're going to look at working with borders. That allows us to put boxes around our cells. Again, quite straightforward. But there are a few problems that people have with them so just make sure you're comfortable copying them, removing them, that sort of thing. You mentioned problems with borders, there's problems with texts not fitting in cells as well? Yeah, that can be a big problem. Now, in later videos, we will be looking at how you can make the column a bit wider, but sometimes, that's not an option. So, there are few tools in the alignment group which can help us. So, alignment really talks about how text is positioned in a cell. So, it might be left, right. But there are also some interesting tools like the Wrap Text, which allow to wrap it around in a cell, or the Margin Center. So, some slightly more interesting tools we're going to be looking at there. Then after we've done that, we're going to look at the Format Painter. That is a brilliant tool for aiding efficiency when it comes to formatting. So, Nicky, are there any other formatting tools that we need? Yeah. Another really important group of tools are the number formatting tools. Now, some of these people be familiar with, so, for example, currency format or percentage, but we don't always know how to change them. Sometimes they're ones that are a little more subtle like believe it or not, dates or number formats. So, today's date is actually just the number of days since the first of January 1900, formatted to look like a day, which is fine until somebody comes to type in a number and they get a random date, or worse, they try to type in a date and they get some random currency amount. So, once you understand that it's just about changing the number formatting, you can do it really easily. That's great, Nicky. The issue with formatting is it can take time, and we might have consistency issues with the rest of our company. Is there any magic button in Excel that can fix that all for us in one go? Actually, there are two buttons that can help us a lot, yeah. So, we're going to be looking at cell styles, which will aid with consistency. Then, I'm going to quickly introduce our learners to themes, and they basically allow us to change the entire look of our spreadsheet with the click of one button. Wow. Yeah. So, something to look forward to. Definitely. So, there you go. You've got six videos to work through this week. You're going to start off with some dull, boring looking spreadsheets, but Nicky's going to show us how to make them look so professional and presentable that you'd want to show them off to your friends and colleagues at work. Practice alongside Nicky, but also, go for it. Click the different tools and change the spreadsheets in amazing ways so that you actually get the tools and learn how to be super creative and create amazing looking spreadsheets. Now, it's over to you.