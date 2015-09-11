Beam Deflections: Solutions to Differential Equations

Georgia Institute of Technology
Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
Georgia Institute of Technology

PP

Aug 9, 2017

I am out of school about 10 years and this course helped me to brush on the fundamental knowledge of engineering courses and further encouraged me to take the FE exam with vari

SS

Oct 15, 2020

Respected Sir your method of teaching is marvellous. Even an average students can learn a very difficult subject very easily. Thank you.

From- SANJAY SHANKAR

From the lesson

Structural Analysis

Static Review: Equilibirum11:50
Static Review: Trusses 15:58
Static Review: Beams 13:16
Beam Deflections: Differential Equations 7:50
Beam Deflections: Solutions to Differential Equations 10:12
Beam Deflections: Examples12:28
Beam Deflections: Methods of Superposition 7:39
Static Determinacy: Trusses and Beams11:21

    Dr. Philip Roberts

    Professor

