Centroids and Moments of Inertia Continued

Georgia Institute of Technology
Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
Georgia Institute of Technology

PP

Aug 9, 2017

I am out of school about 10 years and this course helped me to brush on the fundamental knowledge of engineering courses and further encouraged me to take the FE exam with vari

SS

Oct 15, 2020

Respected Sir your method of teaching is marvellous. Even an average students can learn a very difficult subject very easily. Thank you.

From- SANJAY SHANKAR

From the lesson

Statics

Basic Concepts10:47
Basic Concepts Continued13:25
Moments and Couples16:54
Equilibrium22:00
Equilibrium Examples30:10
Trusses15:40
Trusses Method of Sections12:52
Centroids and Moments of Inertia18:03
Centroids and Moments of Inertia Continued10:11

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Philip Roberts

    Professor

