Flow Measurement-Venturi meter

This module reviews the basic principles of fluid mechanics particularly the topics covered in the FE Exam. It first discusses what a fluid is and how it is distinguished from a solid, basic characteristics of liquids and gases, and concepts of normal and shear forces and stresses. The major fluid properties are then discussed. Next fluid statics are addressed: pressure variation in homogeneous and stratified fluids and application to manometers; forces on submerged plane surfaces and buoyancy forces on fully and partially submerged objects.Flowing fluids are then covered. This includes the equations for conservation of mass (the continuity equation) and energy (the Bernoulli equation). These are then applied to velocity and flow measuring devices: the Pitot tube, and Venturi and orifice meters.The final topic is similitude and dimensional analysis. This includes concepts of fundamental dimensions and dimensional homogeneity, the Buckingham Pi theorem of dimensional analysis, and the conditions for complete similitude between a full-scale prototype flow situation and a small scale model.In all cases, basic ideas and equations are presented along with sample problems that illustrate the major ideas and provide practice on expected exam questions.Time: Approximately 6 hours | Difficulty Level: Medium