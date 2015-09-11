Fluid Properties- Introduction

Georgia Institute of Technology
Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
Georgia Institute of Technology

Reviews

PP

Aug 9, 2017

I am out of school about 10 years and this course helped me to brush on the fundamental knowledge of engineering courses and further encouraged me to take the FE exam with vari

SS

Oct 15, 2020

Respected Sir your method of teaching is marvellous. Even an average students can learn a very difficult subject very easily. Thank you.

From- SANJAY SHANKAR

From the lesson

Fluid Mechanics

Fluid Properties- Introduction6:29
Fluid Properties-Density and Pressure10:37
Fluid Properties-Stresses Viscosity15:46
Fluid Properties-Surface tension10:21
Fluid Properties-Units and other properties4:16
Fluid Statics- Introduction and Pressure Variation12:13
Fluid Statics-Application to manometers and barometers14:55
Fluid Statics-Forces on submerged plane surfaces10:19
Fluid Statics-Forces on submerged plane surfaces continued9:28
Fluid Statics-Buoyancy and stability9:12
Continuity and Energy Equations: Continuity and mass conservation7:45
Continuity and Energy Equations: Energy equation9:12
Continuity and Energy Equations: Energy equation examples9:24
Flow Measurement-Pilot tubes10:51
Flow Measurement-Venturi meter4:27
Flow Measurement-Orifice meter9:17
Flow Measurement-Dimensions and units, Pi theorem12:24
Flow Measurement-Similitude9:26
Flow Measurement-Similitude examples13:06

    Dr. Philip Roberts

    Professor

