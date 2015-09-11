Probability Distributions:Other Distributions

Georgia Institute of Technology
Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
Georgia Institute of Technology

PP

Aug 9, 2017

I am out of school about 10 years and this course helped me to brush on the fundamental knowledge of engineering courses and further encouraged me to take the FE exam with vari

SS

Oct 15, 2020

Respected Sir your method of teaching is marvellous. Even an average students can learn a very difficult subject very easily. Thank you.

From- SANJAY SHANKAR

From the lesson

Probability and Statistics

Basic Parameters11:10
Permutation and Combinations8:30
Probability: Laws and Examples7:18
Probability: Bayes Theorem4:23
Probability Distributions: Density Functions8:10
Probability Distributions: Expected Values3:08
Probability Distributions:Binomial Distribution7:21
Probability Distributions:Normal Distribution6:47
Probability Distributions:Central Limit Theorem5:17
Probability Distributions:Other Distributions1:34
Confidence Levels6:30
Hypothesis Testing7:18
Linear Regression13:51

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Philip Roberts

    Professor

