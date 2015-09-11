Stresses in Beams: Strains in Pure and Nonuniform Bending

Georgia Institute of Technology
Fundamentals of Engineering Exam Review
Georgia Institute of Technology

PP

Aug 9, 2017

I am out of school about 10 years and this course helped me to brush on the fundamental knowledge of engineering courses and further encouraged me to take the FE exam with vari

SS

Oct 15, 2020

Respected Sir your method of teaching is marvellous. Even an average students can learn a very difficult subject very easily. Thank you.

From- SANJAY SHANKAR

From the lesson

Mechanics of Materials

Stresses and Strains: Introduction 14:23
Stresses and Strains: Mechanical Properties 13:17
Stresses and Strains: Shear Stress 13:08
Axial Loadings: Axial Loaded Members 14:01
Axial Loadings: Statically Indeterminate Structures10:04
Axial Loadings: Thermal Effects and Stresses on Inclined Surfaces 18:45
Torsion: Circular Bars in Pure Torsion19:57
Torsion: Nonuniform Torsion and Power 16:25
Shear Force and Bending Moments: Introduction to Bending of Beams17:11
Shear Force and Bending Moments: Shear force and Bending Moment Diagrams 18:39
Stresses in Beams: Strains in Pure and Nonuniform Bending12:35
Stresses in Beams: Strains in Pure and Nonuniform Bending (continued)4:47
Stresses in Beams: Stresses, Moment-Curvature Equation, and Geometric Properties10:07
Stresses in Beams: Digression (Centroids and Moments of Areas)4:41

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Philip Roberts

    Professor

