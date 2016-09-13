Overview of Capstone Case

video-placeholder
Loading...
Rice University
Finance for Non-Finance Professionals
Rice University

4.8 (2,462 ratings)

 | 

150K Students Enrolled

View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Financial Accounting, Capital Budgeting, Corporate Finance, Finance

Reviews

4.8 (2,462 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.37%
  • 4 stars
    15.67%
  • 3 stars
    1.17%
  • 2 stars
    0.32%
  • 1 star
    0.44%

JS

Oct 1, 2019

Very good overview of finance. For everyone looking, this is not specific to personal finance, but rather a general view and introduction to the most general topics. And a great one at that!

FS

Jun 20, 2020

James is a very passionate and communicative lecturer. I really love the way he presents the materials because it makes all the materials are easily digested and understood. Two thumbs up!!

From the lesson

Capstone Case: Putting it All Back Together from Main Street to Wall Street

Overview of Capstone Case1:54

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    James Weston

    Harmon Whittington Professor of Finance

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder