The Equity Risk Premium

Rice University
Finance for Non-Finance Professionals
Rice University

4.8 (2,367 ratings)

140K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Financial Accounting, Capital Budgeting, Corporate Finance, Finance

Reviews

JS

Oct 1, 2019

Very good overview of finance. For everyone looking, this is not specific to personal finance, but rather a general view and introduction to the most general topics. And a great one at that!

FS

Jun 20, 2020

James is a very passionate and communicative lecturer. I really love the way he presents the materials because it makes all the materials are easily digested and understood. Two thumbs up!!

From the lesson

How Much Does Money Cost? Evaluating the Cost of Capital

Week 4 Overview1:41
Debt vs. Equity Financing8:42
Risk Free Rate6:47
Historical Risk and Return7:18
The Equity Risk Premium5:37
Beta and the Cost of Equity10:05
Credit Ratings and Quality Spreads5:55
Estimating the Cost of Debt6:32
Putting it All Together as the WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital)12:40

Taught By

    James Weston

    Harmon Whittington Professor of Finance

