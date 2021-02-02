Fundamentos de los seguros

Yale University
Mercados financieros
Yale University

4.9 (207 ratings)

24K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Insurance, Finance, Dividends, Underwriting

LV

Aug 18, 2021

El profesor Shiller, desarrolla un gran curso, en donde se explican diferentes aristas de los mercados financieros, y se adquieren conocimientos importantes a la hora de actuar en estos

CR

May 11, 2021

Una maravillosa forma de adentrarse al mundo de las finanzas. Me resulta fantástico el conocer -aunque virtualmente- personas tan intelectuales como Robert J. Shiller.

Módulo 1

Módulo 1

¡Te damos la bienvenida al curso! En este primer módulo, aprenderás los fundamentos de los mercados financieros, los seguros y el modelo de valoración de activos financieros (CAPM, por sus siglas en inglés). Este módulo servirá como base del curso.

Fundamentos de los seguros10:33
Hitos de los seguros6:59
Los seguros son un fenómeno local6:02
Seguro médico6:22
Desastres8:56

Taught By

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

