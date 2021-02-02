Interés compuesto

Now I wanted to give you a lesson, which, I somehow have the impression you learned in high school, did you learn compound interest? It's supposed to be such a basic math point but let me just reiterate it. Suppose there's an annual rate of interest r, and suppose that you're putting your money in a savings account in a bank that promises to compound once per year. What does that mean? That means that your interest is applied to the account once a year and you start earning interest on your interest at the end of the year. So if I put $100 into an account paying 3% compounding once a year, and I go to the bank after six month and I say I'd like to cash out of my account, what's it worth? They would say $100.00 because we haven't credited your annual interest yet. So then you go [LAUGH] if you wait a full year you can come back to the bank and now you get $103, now your account is marked up for compounding. If you go back to the bank in 18 months since you deposited it, and you ask for your money, they'd say well now you have $103 [LAUGH] because we haven't credited your new interest for this year. You have to wait two years and after two years how much do you have? You have 1.03 times $1.03, is little over $1.06, if you have annual compounding. Now the banks often compound more often than once a year so suppose they compound twice per year. You put in $100 in a 3% compounding twice per year, if you went to get your money in the first six months, you would still just get $100 back. After six months, you'd get $101.50, if you went back after nine months, you'd get $101.50. You'd have to wait two years, no, one full year, did I say that right? Yeah, you'd have to wait a full year and then you would get 1.015 squared times $100. You see where we're going on this, if it's compounded twice per year the balance is 1 plus r over 2 times 2t after t years. Where t is any number, which is either one or, one plus, it's either an integer or an integer plus a half, in between it's a step function. And if it's compounded n-times a year, the balance is one plus r over n to the nt-th period. Now if you take the limit of this expression as n goes to infinity, you get what's called continuous compounding, and then the balance is e to the rt, where e is the natural number. So if they continuously compound, it improves your interest payments a little bit more, unless r is really big it's not, or t is really big, it's not a huge difference.