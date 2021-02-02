Introducción a los bancos de inversión

Yale University
Mercados financieros
Yale University

4.9 (207 ratings)

24K Students Enrolled

Insurance, Finance, Dividends, Underwriting

LV

Aug 18, 2021

El profesor Shiller, desarrolla un gran curso, en donde se explican diferentes aristas de los mercados financieros, y se adquieren conocimientos importantes a la hora de actuar en estos

CR

May 11, 2021

Una maravillosa forma de adentrarse al mundo de las finanzas. Me resulta fantástico el conocer -aunque virtualmente- personas tan intelectuales como Robert J. Shiller.

From the lesson

Módulo 6

En el módulo 6, el profesor Shiller presenta la banca de inversión, los procesos de colocación de acciones, los corredores, los intermediarios, las bolsas y las nuevas innovaciones en los mercados financieros.

Introducción a los bancos de inversión5:46
El proceso de colocación de acciones11:26
Ofertas públicas de venta6:53
Goldman Sachs y John Whitehead4:57
Agencias de valoración4:47
Glass Steagall4:33
Valor neto de Estados Unidos8:02
La persona prudente4:41
Tertulia - Asesores9:45
Sociedades de inversión y fondos cotizados (ETF)9:56

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

