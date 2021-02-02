Regulación nacional, parte 2

Yale University
Mercados financieros
Yale University

4.9 (207 ratings)

 | 

24K Students Enrolled

LV

Aug 18, 2021

El profesor Shiller, desarrolla un gran curso, en donde se explican diferentes aristas de los mercados financieros, y se adquieren conocimientos importantes a la hora de actuar en estos

CR

May 11, 2021

Una maravillosa forma de adentrarse al mundo de las finanzas. Me resulta fantástico el conocer -aunque virtualmente- personas tan intelectuales como Robert J. Shiller.

From the lesson

Módulo 4

Echarle un vistazo al pasado reciente, explorando las recesiones, las burbujas económicas, las crisis hipotecarias y la regulación.

Resumen de las regulaciones7:07
Tertulia - Regulación y viviendas10:42
Regulación empresarial, parte 15:28
Regulación empresarial, parte 27:59
Grupos de comercio4:15
Regulación local3:34
Regulación nacional, parte 113:13
Regulación nacional, parte 215:05
Regulación nacional, parte 311:34
Regulación internacional6:37

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

