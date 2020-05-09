Critics of Modern Finance

video-placeholder
Loading...
Yale University
Financial Markets
Yale University

4.8 (22,136 ratings)

 | 

1.2M Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Behavioral Finance, Financial Markets, Finance, Behavioral Economics

Reviews

4.8 (22,136 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    85.64%
  • 4 stars
    11.79%
  • 3 stars
    1.48%
  • 2 stars
    0.31%
  • 1 star
    0.75%

SK

May 9, 2020

This course is so useful to know about finance in depth it gives more examples about the finance . It help to make more decision in finance market. It also motivate students to attract towards finance

JC

Aug 19, 2020

Curso perfeito em todos os aspectos, me introduziu ao mercado financeiro e me fez querer escolher essa área para atuar. Robert Shiller merece o posto de maiores economistas que temos, pessoa incrível.

From the lesson

MODULE 7

Professor Shiller's final module includes lectures about nonprofits and corporations, and your career in finance.

Critics of Modern Finance5:42
Democratization of Finance9:17
Salon - Democratization of Finance8:26
Finance and War8:15
Finance and Population Growth2:25
The Importance of Financial Theory4:10
Wealth and Poverty7:25
Your Career and Finance9:24

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Robert Shiller

    Sterling Professor of Economics at Yale University

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder