2. Product Orientation Vs. Market Orientation: A Matter of Organizational Culture

video-placeholder
Loading...
Università Bocconi
Food & Beverage Management
Università Bocconi

4.8 (3,780 ratings)

 | 

110K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Promotion And Marketing Communications, Food Marketing, Marketing, Brand Management

Reviews

4.8 (3,780 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.40%
  • 4 stars
    15.26%
  • 3 stars
    1.71%
  • 2 stars
    0.18%
  • 1 star
    0.42%

JL

Sep 12, 2020

Very interesting introductory course to food & beverage management. Clear setup and interesting topics. ALso, the interviews with guest speakers are very interesting and relate to the topics covered.

TH

Jul 13, 2020

I enjoyed the content and they way the professor presented the material. The PPT was of great assistance throughout the course. Unfortunately I could not load most of the interest or YouTube videos.

From the lesson

Products vs. Markets

How products generate value for the customer and how customers value products and their quality.

1. Introduction to the First Dilemma: Products Vs. Markets2:08
2. Product Orientation Vs. Market Orientation: A Matter of Organizational Culture4:21
3. The Concept of Quality3:22
4. Customer Value10:17
5. From Customer Value to Value Proposition7:49
6. Food and Beverage Products as Experience Products: What That Means and Entails7:48
7. The Fundamental Role of Experts and Critics8:18
8. The Consumer Buying Decision Process11:38
9. The Customer Experience7:34
10. The Market Choice: Segmentation and Targeting9:59
11. Positioning: Making a Difference with Value Propositions7:22
12. Wrap up: Product Vs. Market3:43

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Gabriele Troilo

    Associate Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder