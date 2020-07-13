2. Reconciling the Dilemma: When the Size Makes the Difference

Università Bocconi
Food & Beverage Management
Università Bocconi

JL

Sep 12, 2020

Very interesting introductory course to food & beverage management. Clear setup and interesting topics. ALso, the interviews with guest speakers are very interesting and relate to the topics covered.

TH

Jul 13, 2020

I enjoyed the content and they way the professor presented the material. The PPT was of great assistance throughout the course. Unfortunately I could not load most of the interest or YouTube videos.

From the lesson

Small vs. Big

Leveraging on size to build a competitive advantage in food and beverage markets. The design of growth strategies in different markets.

1. Introduction to the Fourth Dilemma: Small vs. Big2:08
2. Reconciling the Dilemma: When the Size Makes the Difference6:21
3. Niche Market and Mass Market: Is There One Best Strategy?12:09
4. Reaching Audiences Effectively: Managing Customer Touch Points8:11
5. Reaching Audiences Effectively: Designing Effective Storytelling4:54
6. Designing Growth Strategies7:56
7. Brand Portfolios and Brand Architectures12:11
8. Growth and Organizational Change: What They Imply and How They Interact4:22
9. Wrap Up: Small Vs. Big0:55

Taught By

    Gabriele Troilo

    Associate Professor

