4. Innovating throughout the Different Stages of Customers' Experience

video-placeholder
Loading...
Università Bocconi
Food & Beverage Management
Università Bocconi

4.8 (3,780 ratings)

 | 

110K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Promotion And Marketing Communications, Food Marketing, Marketing, Brand Management

Reviews

4.8 (3,780 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    82.40%
  • 4 stars
    15.26%
  • 3 stars
    1.71%
  • 2 stars
    0.18%
  • 1 star
    0.42%

JL

Sep 12, 2020

Very interesting introductory course to food & beverage management. Clear setup and interesting topics. ALso, the interviews with guest speakers are very interesting and relate to the topics covered.

TH

Jul 13, 2020

I enjoyed the content and they way the professor presented the material. The PPT was of great assistance throughout the course. Unfortunately I could not load most of the interest or YouTube videos.

From the lesson

Tradition vs. Innovation

The role of tradition and innovation along the customer experience in the food and beverage industry. The value of brands in the tradition and innovation dilemma.

1. Introduction to the Second Dilemma: Tradition vs. Innovation2:08
2. Reconciling the Dilemma: Nurture Authenticity9:39
3. Innovating Value Propositions9:26
4. Innovating throughout the Different Stages of Customers' Experience7:07
5. Product Lifecycle and Market Lifecycle11:41
6. The Value of Brands in Food & Beverage Markets11:57
7. Tradition vs. Innovation: Wrap Up3:06

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Gabriele Troilo

    Associate Professor

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder