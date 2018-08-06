Making Crime Pay: How to Locate Hidden Assets - Money Laundering

West Virginia University
Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination
West Virginia University

Fraud Detection, Internal Control, Fraud Investigation, Forensic Accounting

AS

Apr 25, 2020

Excellent course to go with an excellent illustration from experts in the industries. I do carry a value which will cherished in my memory for ever ........\n\nThanks for all what i learned hear.....

SS

Aug 6, 2018

I liked everything in this course. But for one- I feel for all the quizzes, the right answer must be given so that we get to know where we are wrong. Only explanation as to why it is wrong is given.

From the lesson

Cyber-Crime and Money Laundering: Contemporary Tools and Techniques.

Money laundering. This week’s session will introduce you to the objectives and stages of money laundering as well as the basic techniques used.

Money Laundering4:49
Money Laundering Basics6:22
Money Laundering Schemes7:09
Making Crime Pay: How to Locate Hidden Assets - Money Laundering9:22

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Richard Riley, Ph.D

    Louis F. Tanner Distinguished Professor of Public Accounting

  • Placeholder

    Dr. Richard Dull, Ph.D

    GoMart Professor in Accounting Information Systems

  • Placeholder

    John Gill, J.D., CFE

    Vice President - Education

