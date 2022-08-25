ビジネスにおけるデータの力

1. 基礎知識：データはあらゆるところにある
データの可視化（DataViz）, データ クレンジング, データ分析, スプレッドシート, SQL

キャリアにおける無限の可能性

キャリアにおける無限の可能性

あらゆる種類の企業がデータ アナリストの仕事を高く評価しています。このパートでは、こうした企業について、またアナリストがこれらの企業のために行う具体的な職務やタスクについて説明します。さらに、これらの企業の採用条件を満たすうえで、データアナリティクス プロフェッショナル認定証がどのように役立つかについても学びます。

ビジネスにおけるデータの力4:11
レイチェル: データ探偵2:03
データと公平性について理解する5:35
アレックス: 公平で倫理的なデータの判断3:00

Taught By

    Google Career Certificates

