データ エコシステムとは

1. 基礎知識：データはあらゆるところにある
Google

データの可視化（DataViz）, データ クレンジング, データ分析, スプレッドシート, SQL

データ アナリティクスとは

データは、日常生活や仕事における意思決定に役立ちます。このパートではまず、データ アナリティクスのプロセスや業務ツールを活用して、意思決定に必要な情報を導き出すための方法を学びます。並行して、このコースとプログラム全体が目指すものも紹介していきます。

データ エコシステムとは4:46
優れた意思決定のためにデータをどう役立てるか4:00

    Google Career Certificates

