データ分析ツールの概要

Google
1. 基礎知識：データはあらゆるところにある
Google

Skills You'll Learn

データの可視化（DataViz）, データ クレンジング, データ分析, スプレッドシート, SQL

From the lesson

素晴らしいデータの世界

データには独自のライフサイクルがあり、データ アナリストはそのサイクルと関わりながら仕事を進めます。このパートでは、データ ライフサイクルとデータ アナリストの仕事が、それぞれこのプログラムの進行とどう関係しているかを学びます。また、データ分析プロセスで使うアプリケーションも紹介します。

データ分析ツールの概要6:08

    Google Career Certificates

