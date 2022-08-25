コアとなる分析スキルを探る

1. 基礎知識：データはあらゆるところにある
4.8 (34 ratings)

4.5K Students Enrolled

データの可視化（DataViz）, データ クレンジング, データ分析, スプレッドシート, SQL

4.8 (34 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    88.23%
  • 4 stars
    8.82%
  • 3 stars
    2.94%

分析的思考とは

データ アナリストには、さまざまな役割をバランスよくこなすことが求められます。このパートでは、こうしたさまざまな役割と、アナリストに必要な主要なスキルについて学習します。また、分析的な思考方法と、それがデータ主導の意思決定にどう活かされるかについても探っていきます。

分析的思考とは 5:03
コアとなる分析スキルを探る4:29

    Google Career Certificates

