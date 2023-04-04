Business intelligence teams and partners

This is the first of three courses in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate, which will help develop the skills needed to apply for entry-level roles as a business intelligence (BI) professional. People who work in BI help organizations access the right data, use data to help businesses grow and improve, and put insights into action. In this course, you’ll discover the role of BI professionals within an organization and explore BI tools you can use on the job. Google employees who currently work in BI will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate job tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you build business intelligence skills to prepare for a career in the field. Learners who complete the three courses in this certificate program will have the skills needed to apply for business intelligence jobs. This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. By the end of this course, you will: -Make key distinctions between business intelligence (BI) and data analysis -Explore how data is used in business processes and decision-making -Describe ways that BI professionals impact their organizations -Identify the uses and benefits of BI tools, including data models, pipelines, data visualizations, and dashboards -Acquire, manipulate, and integrate data using key BI concepts -Select and define metrics that are relevant to project goals and stakeholder questions -Develop and execute a BI project by working with stakeholders to determine project requirements, execute tasks, and deliver insights that guide decision-making