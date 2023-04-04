The stages of business intelligence

If you earned your Google Data Analytics certificate, then you're very familiar with the data life cycle and the data analysis process. Data analysts use these phases in their work every single day in order to gain insights that lead to informed decision-making. As a quick refresher, the data life cycle is a sequence of stages that data experiences, which include plan, capture, manage, analyze, archive, and destroy. The data analysis process occurs in six phases. Ask, prepare, process, analyze, share, and act. Business intelligence also has phases, a sequence of three stages that determines the value of BI, as well as organizational data maturity. As you've learned, data maturity is a meaningful goal for any BI team because high maturity means their organization is effectively using its data in order to extract actionable insights. In BI, the three stages are capture, analyze, and monitor. As you advance through each one, the process requires a deeper level of exploration and investigation, so each becomes more complex. These phases might be automated or done manually, but each one adds significant business impact, which is well worth the effort. It's important to understand these stages and how they can benefit you as a BI professional. We're going to explore each one of them in this video. Let's start with capture, which is the "what happened" point in the BI process. This stage pertains to static backward-looking data. For instance, if you were to query a database to return a data set about what your customers purchased last month, that's an example of capturing information. Or you might access a spreadsheet that lists profits and losses from the previous quarter. That's also an example of capturing or record of certain information. Records are essential to BI, but they don't enable users to easily investigate in depth and really dig into the data, and that hinders the insights they're able to provide. Also, because of data in this stage is rigid and backward-looking, it's not always very useful for proactive forward-looking decisions. Capturing information is a necessary element of BI, but information alone doesn't let us know what's working well, how we can improve or what to do next. However, in the following step, things get better. Which brings me to Stage 2: analyze. The "why did it happen" part of BI. You already know a lot about this stage, but as a quick reminder, data analysis is when we draw conclusions, make predictions, and drive informed decision-making. Because the analyze stage explorers why things happen, it's much more likely to result in effective plans and strategies. In this way, it enables BI professionals to better understand key relationships between data points. They do this by examining data more deeply, more broadly, or even side-by-side, in order to identify connections that at first might not have been apparent. Now we've come to the final part of the process: monitor. Monitor is the "what's happening now" stage, and here's where BI professionals really get to show off their unique skills and expertise. In this stage, you use automated processes and information channels, such as data models, ETL pipelines, dashboards and more. These exciting tools take the data that organizations create every single day and transform it into true intelligence that is easily available to stakeholders. These BI tools reveal upswing, downturns, changes, challenges, opportunities, and much more. Decision-makers then use the insights these tools deliver in order to proactively work towards business goals. You'll learn all about these BI tools in upcoming courses, and soon in this course, I'll provide some foundational information about the BI professional's toolbox. You can use it to start familiarizing yourself with what happens during the monitor stage. For now, great job on all the progress you've made so far. I'm so happy to be sharing the world of BI with you. Let's keep it up and head to the next lesson.