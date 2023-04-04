Key elements of communication

Foundations of Data Science
Google

4.7 (87 ratings)

 | 

9.3K Students Enrolled

Sharing Insights With Stakeholders, Effective Written Communication, Asking Effective Questions, Cross-Functional Team Dynamics, Project Management

SA

Apr 14, 2023

this module helped me to understand the basics and also if to interpret the places and fields the data science, analyze is being used in

SS

Apr 12, 2023

really a foundation of data science course even if your a begginer u ll get some sort of knowledge

From the lesson

Data applications and workflow

You’ll learn about the PACE (Plan, Analyze, Construct, Execute) project workflow and how to organize a data project. You’ll also learn how to communicate effectively with teammates and stakeholders.

Key elements of communication3:51
Molly: Communication is key in the workplace3:27
Successful communication3:56
Communication drives PACE4:06

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

