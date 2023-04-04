Prepare for your job search

Google
Foundations of Data Science
Google

4.7 (91 ratings)

 | 

9.3K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Sharing Insights With Stakeholders, Effective Written Communication, Asking Effective Questions, Cross-Functional Team Dynamics, Project Management

Reviews

4.7 (91 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    78.02%
  • 4 stars
    16.48%
  • 3 stars
    4.39%
  • 2 stars
    1.09%

SA

Apr 14, 2023

this module helped me to understand the basics and also if to interpret the places and fields the data science, analyze is being used in

SS

Apr 12, 2023

really a foundation of data science course even if your a begginer u ll get some sort of knowledge

From the lesson

Your career as a data professional

You’ll identify the skills data professionals use to analyze data. You'll also explore how data professionals collaborate with teammates.

Build a professional online presence3:31
Tiffany: Advice for job seekers2:54
Strengthen professional relationships3:40
Prepare for your job search1:32

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Google Career Certificates

