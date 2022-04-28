Introduction to social media and email marketing

This is the first of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate, which will equip you with the skills you need to apply to entry-level roles in these fields. People who work in digital marketing and e-commerce help their organizations attract new customers, engage customers through various digital channels, and drive transactions like purchases and customer loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce and identify the roles and functions that those jobs play within an organization. You’ll also learn about the marketing funnel and how it shapes the customer journey. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks, and helping you build your skills and prepare for the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Define the fields of digital marketing and e-commerce - Describe the job responsibilities of an entry-level digital marketing coordinator and e-commerce analyst (and similar job titles) - Summarize how this program will help prepare you for a career in digital marketing and e-commerce - Identify the roles and functions that digital marketing and e-commerce play within an organization - Understand the customer journey and the function of journey maps - Explain the concept of a marketing funnel - Understand the elements and goals of a digital marketing and e-commerce strategy