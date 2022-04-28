Prisha - My path to working in digital marketing

Hi. I'm Prisha, and I'm an Account Strategist. As an Account Strategist, I help businesses grow by educating them on Google Ads. Some of my favorite aspects of digital marketing is how collaborative it is, and I really enjoy working with loads of different people. I love being able to make a difference and really putting out the best possible content there is for my clients, users, or for anyone out there. When entering marketing, it's so okay to not have as much experience as you think you need. I came into marketing with zero experience, and my biggest advice is to be really open-minded and not to fear rejection because you'll be applying for so many different things, and it's okay to not get the role at the start because you'll work towards it in the future. My YouTube channel was something I decided to do when I was 16, and I started it because I wanted to raise awareness of my chronic condition to help make a difference to the community and to show others that anyone with a chronic condition or a visible difference can achieve their dreams or their goals. I started to also talk about makeup but also travel vlogs and educational blogs, and then I leaned into more apprenticeship/career-related content just to raise awareness of that too. I was able to learn what my followers or what my community love most about my channel and keep that going so that I'm able to grow even further. From my YouTube channel and running my own social media, I learned so many different things I could bring in into my day-to-day role during my apprenticeship; for example, one being the importance of being consistent with your campaign so when you're running multiple different companies, having that consistent messaging is so important, and I did that through my YouTube channel, Instagram, and Tik Tok just to ensure that people understood my brand and my story on different faces. When I was 18 years old, I decided to achieve an apprenticeship over university. As at school, I knew my passion was digital marketing and I was going to study economics, but I realized that, with my passion lying in digital marketing, why not start my career early, and I knew I really enjoyed it from my work experience on my YouTube channel. When I was interviewing for these different roles— one, the apprenticeship and my full-time role at Google— I really wanted to show the importance of passion and how excitement goes a long way, and if you're passionate about something, that will carry you forward through any role or through any interview. So something I tried during the apprenticeship when I had no experience, was I am passionate about digital marketing, and I've done XYZ to really show that through my YouTube channel and through different things, so I think through anything if you can show your passion and really excited about something that will go a long way. When starting out in digital marketing or any career, it can be really nerve-wracking, and you can have imposter syndrome and you can really feel like you're not meant to be here, and that's something that I faced in the apprenticeship but also transitioning to a full-time role. My advice would be in that is just talk to loads of people, and you'll see how many people actually feel like they are having imposter syndrome, and I think from talking about it over time, you'll realize you deserve to be here, and you have earned a position. Finding a mentor can be really helpful. With your mentor, you can actually work on short-term goals, long-term goals, and they can help you with the different fears you may have. For example, I had a fear in public speaking, and my mentor and I were able to work on that and set the short-term goals to be able to help me achieve it so that now I'm able to present and do different initiatives based on that. I am super excited for you to complete this course and for you to be more passionate than you already are on digital marketing, just like myself, and I can't wait for you to complete this and for you to have all the relevant skills to become a digital marketer. Good luck.