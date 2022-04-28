Anna - Use earned, owned, and paid media in social media marketing campaigns

From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online is the third of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will help you develop social media marketing strategies. Social media is a key digital marketing channel for many businesses because of the large number of people who use social platforms to socialize, interact with businesses, and share content. No digital marketing strategy is complete without an online brand presence where customers can engage with a brand. In this course you’ll explore social media platforms and identify which platform is the most appropriate for specific business needs. You’ll learn how to create content for social media using graphic design principles for marketers and learn how to manage a social media presence. In addition you’ll set goals and success metrics for social media ads. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Identify the five core pillars of social media marketing: strategy, planning and publishing, listening and engagement, analytics and reporting, and advertising - Determine how to choose social media platforms for a campaign - Understand how to boost engagement on social media - Learn how to write, design, and repurpose engaging content for social media - Recognize how to use the data gathered from social media analytics as a decision-making tool - Learn best practices for presenting a social media report - Achieve specific marketing goals through the use of paid social media