Camille - Respond to social media comments

Hi, my name is Camille, and I'm a Product Support Manager. I work on the team that's responsible for supporting the Pixel phone. As a Product Support Manager, I manage the strategy for how we support our users on online channels, such as social media or our community website. My favorite part about my role is being able to collaborate with so many different teams to get users the help that they need. For instance, I work with marketing, product management, legal, public relations, and support teams globally. When working with different teams, it's like putting together a puzzle, and I love being able to put together that puzzle and being the piece that connects it and makes it easier for our users to get the help that they need. I know a collaboration is successful when I see the thank you messages from our users. It really warms my heart knowing that the product of my collaboration was this user being able to have a device that works. I'll typically see those thank you messages on social media— on Twitter, sometimes Facebook, I'll see them on Reddit, as well, because we support users there, and on our online community. Social media marketing and social media listening are two very different things. Marketing is when you're actually engaging with the users— you're making proactive posts. Whereas listening is literally listening to users. And there's a variety of tools out there, but you are essentially taking the feedback from users, seeing what their experience is and what their expectations are, and bringing that back to your team. My team and I respond back to negative comments on a daily basis. Because we are support-focused, we are always seeking conversations in which we can help the users troubleshoot their device or remedy their poor experience. By approaching the user with empathy, you're able to show that you're willing to help them and that you care about them, and that they're not just another number. So once you approach them with empathy, offer to help them. If the issue needs a little bit more— maybe you need some private information from them— you can always take that to a private messaging, such as DMing. Sometimes we initiate conversations with users by asking them to DM us. Now, that will usually occur when one, the solution we offer surpasses the character limit that a lot of social media companies employ. Or, when we're asking for a private information that we really don't want to risk having seen publicly. I know it's tempting to ignore a negative comment. However, I try to refrain from that because we want to acknowledge all the experiences our customers have. Now, while my team and I typically do focus on the more negative or neutral experiences that a user may have online, we do like to respond back to the positive ones. When acknowledging that a customer has a positive experience with your brand, thanking them for their continued business, and complimenting them, you build connection and foster community amongst those customers. It's important for the Pixel team to foster community and connection with our users because we want them to stay Pixel customers and users. We want them to tell their friends, "Hey, Google is awesome, and you should have this phone. I have this phone, and I connect with the Google team, and they support me whenever and wherever I need it." That's why it is important to make sure that you answer all comments, whether they're negative, neutral, or positive. If I could give myself advice for when I was first starting out in social media marketing, I would tell myself to have grace and to not take things personally. It's very easy to absorb all the negative comments you see, and think that you're a bad person or you're a bad brand. Now, there is truth of little nuggets of gold within that feedback that users are giving you. You never know what the user is going through on the other end of the screen. For instance, the person could be having a bad day, their device could have crashed on them, and that is their livelihood. So it's important to empathize, take action, and do what you can for the user.