Cindy - A day in the life of a product marketing manager

Google
From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online
Google

4.8 (711 ratings)

34K Students Enrolled

Social Listening, Social Media Bidding, Customer Engagement, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Branding

MH

Oct 1, 2022

It is a very useful course. I learned a lot from this course. It has really practical content and complete training. Thanks to Google and everyone who organized this course.

JK

May 9, 2022

What an amazingly designed course it was! The videos and activities are informative, encouraging, and leaves me confident to start my career in the digital marketing field.

Introduction to from likes to leads: interact with customers online

Welcome to week 11:25
The benefits of social media marketing4:46
Cindy - A day in the life of a product marketing manager2:12
The five core pillars of social media marketing6:57
Earned, owned, and paid social media4:21
The social media marketing funnel 5:41

