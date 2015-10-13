Imagemaking Demo 1: Printing with an Object

California Institute of the Arts
Fundamentals of Graphic Design
Course 1 of 5 in the Graphic Design Specialization

Skills You'll Learn

Creativity, Graphics, Design Theory, Color Theory

MN

May 18, 2022

very good introductory course. i enjoyed the assignments, they are not overwhelming, easy to start, and the optional ones offer great opportunity to dig little deeper into graphic design fundamentals.

GA

Aug 20, 2018

Very interesting, I liked the format. Easy to follow, nice excercises. It's actually good to cover the basics of design, even if you are not an absolute beginner, and especially if you are self taught

From the lesson

Week 1: Fundamentals of Imagemaking

Techniques of Imagemaking 12:55
Techniques of Imagemaking 22:54
Techniques of Imagemaking 34:57
Process, Generation, Iteration4:55
Imagemaking Demo 1: Printing with an Object8:23
Imagemaking Demo 2: Duct Tape Prints5:04
Imagemaking Demo 3: Improvised "Light Table"4:53
Example Submissions from Brief 1.1: Explorations in Imagemaking19:01

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    Michael Worthington

    Faculty, Program in Graphic Design

