Imagemaking Demo 1: Printing with an Object

Hi, today I'm gonna make some prints by using an apple and directly using that apple to make the prints. I'll cut it in half and then apply ink to the apple, and then, print using those two halves of the apple. So first, I guess I'll cut the apple in half, without make myself, there. And then, I have some water color inks here. And, I guess I'll just directly apply the water color inks to one side of the apple to start. And not use too much water, because the apple already has some water in it. Oh great. Okay. Then I have some papers underneath my main paper here, just to give some cushion to the print. I'm gonna try using some. Stamp ink, some red stamp ink. And over print that really quickly, just to try to get some more color into it. So, I'm just inking up this apple using an eraser to transfer the stamp ink onto the surface of the apple. Okay. And just printing right over that last print. And the colors, yeah, are a little nicer. I might just get a second print, just directly of the stamping, kind of just, get a sense of the shape of the apple. So, that's kinda nice because it still kept some of the color from the original watercolor ink, but it's primarily that nice stamp ink, that's left on there, so I might try just inking up a new side of this apple with some different colors. This is a little pink. Try not to get too much water in the watercolors before applying it to the apple, because there's so much water in there already. It's kind of almost dry brushing. Might try another without inking again. That's kinda nice, but it's still a little too hard to see. So I might add some more color to this. Let's see, let's see. Trying to add blue. For a nice contrast with this light pink. A little darker, to get a darker impression. Just roughly painting on here. Okay. Again I'm gonna try to overprint on one of the last pink impressions. I might try to get some darker color. Darker blue. Might even try mixing colors directly on the apple. Get it kind of a gradient. And again, I kind of like this overprinting, the look of this overprinting, so I might just keep, might print right over that other print, again. Need a little darker around the edges, maybe try to get some depth in the print, by just painting one of the edges darker than everything else. Let's see. Print's still a little wet, so I might try to print that again on a new sheet of paper. Print that twice, and then maybe I'll take the other apple. With the stamp ink, and overprint with that to get the contrasting colors and shapes of the two different apple slices. Or two different apple sections. Just quickly ink the edges. Just an over print. And we'll try one more. I see it transferred some ink from the paper back to the apple, which could be cool. Try one more print. Yeah, that kind of has the same effect of transferring the watercolor back onto the apple, which I used in this new print, and it could be cool just to try an apple cut the other way, kind of along the latitude of the apple. Just get that contrasting shape in there. This is, I think this is ink, both with stamp ink, just oil-based stamp ink and also some water color. That's kind of nice because it's faking the dimension of the apple, a little bit. So I'm gonna try to finalize some of these prints with some oil pastels and. Some just colored pencil maybe add in the leaves, the stems, the seeds to kind of, maybe denote more of an apple from these prints. So, I can start remaking a little leaf shape. By getting the outline of that. Maybe put in a little stem here. And then finalize it, maybe put a couple seeds just in the center, using some charcoal, maybe use a couple colors there. And then just working in those leaves a little bit to add some depth with the second green. And get that stem back on top. And maybe I'll work into these ones with the colored pencil, instead of the oil pastel. Go back in there with the lighter green. Maybe I'll still use the pastel for the stem. And the charcoal for the seeds. And go back to maybe a black stem. And a couple seeds to finish it off. [MUSIC]