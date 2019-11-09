Meet your instructors!

Hi, I'm Martha. I'm an Assistant Professor at the University of Alberta. Hi, I'm Adam. I'm a Research Professor at the University of Alberta and a Senior Researcher at DeepMind. Adam is well known for his work on predictive knowledge for reinforcement learning. Several research groups around the world are building on these ideas. I personally think it is some of the most important work in recent years and will only become more influential. He's also an impressive empiricist, a real master of designing experiments to cut to the key issues. He's constantly trying to improve scientific understanding in the RL-Community. Martha's algorithm contributions to reinforcement learning are too many to list here. She has developed several new off policy learning algorithms, new approaches to policy gradient, and dozens of impressive contributions to representation learning. She is truly one of the young rising stars in reinforcement learning. She also happens to be my most frequent co-author and my partner in life. So how did you get into computer science? Well, I grew up in the East Coast. In high school, I was really interested in the sciences; physics, chemistry, biology, but I couldn't really find a right fit. So I randomly took a course on computer science and programming, actually, in GW-BASIC. It was really just a career defining moment for me because I just remember the first time implementing an if statement or a for loop and it was just amazing to me that I could get a computer to execute a sequence of instructions for me. So from there, there was no hope. I was always going to do computer science in college. Okay. Then from there, why did you start working on reinforcement learning? So for graduate studies, I moved out to Alberta and I came out here to do parallel distributed computing, that's what I focused on in my undergrad. So I had all my courses loaded up with systems courses and I had one more elected to fill, and so I was looking around for a course to take. I did a very reasonable strategy, I looked at the pictures of the professors and I picked the friendliest looking professor I could find. Yeah, that turned out to be Rich Sutton and it was introduction to reinforcement learning. That course was amazing. It was really inspiring. It was my first introduction to artificial intelligence or machine learning of any kind. So I remember one of the early assignments in that course, we were implementing SARSA to do a grid world. Again, it was another career defining moment for me just watching this agent learn to solve this maze. All it got was this reward signal minus one per step. Somehow it figured out this amazingly efficient path through the maze. Again, it just amaze me and I was hooked and I was going to keep doing that for the rest of my life. So Martha, how did you end up doing research in machine learning and artificial intelligence? Well, I actually started my undergrad in math. I've always thought functions and dynamical systems are beautiful. Then I just took a CS course for fun, and it really was very fun. So I just continued in both math and CS. Those two topics go really well together for AI and machine learning, actually. So and then I did some research in AI in the summertime and just continued from there. I really just stayed in the field because over time, our lives was more than just about functions in math. It's really a community where you get to collaborate a lot and you get to make a career where you help people. So my day, I get to mentor a lot and I get to work at a big team working on hard problems, and it's really just very amazing to get to work on such interesting questions in a team. So there's probably some people who are taking this RL course because they want to do graduate studies in RL. So what's one of the most important things you learn in your graduate studies? Well maybe surprisingly enough, I learned a lesson that's useful across probably all the sciences and in fact, just any form of research, and that's to really love coming to understand the details of things, to focus and do small problems and understand them really, really well. That's something that I think is really applicable across a wide range of things and it's something that I pass on to my students in my classes, and I really focus on teaching my graduate students that. It's something that I hope to share to the people taking this specialization. So what do you like about your job? Well, I love doing research, but sometimes that can grind you down a little bit. Like it's really long hours, the peer review process can be a little frustrating. So in those times when you step back and look at your research, it can seem small and a little bit insignificant and it's hard to see where that's going, how that's going to impact the world and make it a better place. So in those times, you can always fall back and think about teaching and mentorship. Teaching is where you get to help people learn about things for the first time, to come to understand how your field works and it's just so exciting. You're also being part of the beginning of their careers, whether they end up in academia, or industry, or starting their own companies, it's just such an amazing experience to be part of that process. Throughout my week, the best day for me is always the days when my schedule is full of meetings with my students and I get to help them work on their problems and understand reinforcement learning better. So why do you think it's so important to work on reinforcement learning? Well, I think the promise of RL is really big but there are still a lot of open challenges. Machine learning has started being used much more widely, but RL has only been used in a few areas. But at the same time, I think RL can have a really big impact. I think within the next decade or so, we're going to see more control engineers actually using RL in their systems. We're really just going to see that it's a tool that can help in automated decision-making, really within a larger engineered systems. But I think for that to really happen, we need to make some advances in RL. We need to start thinking more about how we're going to have robust algorithms and how we're going to get people to be comfortable using these algorithms. So I think alongside adoption in industry, we're going to need to be thinking about how we can improve RL algorithms so that these two things can happen together. So how about you? Why do you think RL is good to work on? Well naturally, I think reinforcement learning is just the exact right framework to study AI and to make progress towards solving AI. But RL is also really important to me because I'm very interested in developmental learning system. So you can think about humans, babies playing on the floor or young animals learning about the world. I want to learn about those systems and how they work. If you think about those systems, they learn an enormous amount in such a tiny amount of time. They learn how to crawl, they learn how their bodies work, they learn how to interact with their environment and manipulate objects, communicate with other agents in the world. Just generally, they're very competent learning systems. They do that over a couple of weeks to a couple of months. It's just really astounding. It feels like we have so much work to do to get close to those systems. So I really want to come to understand the algorithms and the representations that those systems might be using, and I think reinforcement learning is the right lens to look at those things and to come to understand those things. So applications always drive interest and excitement in the field and we've had a few of them in games and in some industrial control problems. But what do you think is going to be the next big thing in reinforcement learning? Well, it's hard. I think RL is a general approach to automated decision-making. It's a tool that's going to help us in a lot of our engineered systems. So I think the place we're really going to see it take off is an industrial control. In industrial control, we have experts that are really looking for ways to improve the optimal- how well their systems work. So we're going to see it do things like reduce energy costs or save on other types of costs that we have in these industrial control systems. In the hands of experts, we can really make these algorithms work well in the near future. So I really see it as a tool that's going to facilitate experts in their work rather than say, doing something like replacing people or automating them away.