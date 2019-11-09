Sequential Decision Making with Evaluative Feedback

In reinforcement learning, the agent generates its own training data by interacting with the world. The agent must learn the consequences of his own actions through trial and error, rather than being told the correct action. In this first module, we will study this evaluative aspect of reinforcement learning. We will focus on the problem of decision-making in a simplified setting called bandits. In this video, we will formalize the problem of decision-making under uncertainty using k-armed bandits, and we will use this bandit problem to describe fundamental concepts and reinforcement learning, such as rewards, timesteps, and values. Imagine a medical trial where a doctor wants to measure the effect of three different treatments. Whenever patient comes into the office, the doctor prescribes a treatment at random. The doctor then monitors the patient and observes any changes to their health. After a while, the doctor notices that one treatment seems to be working better than the others. The doctor must now decide between sticking with the best-performing treatment or continuing with the randomized study. If the doctor only prescribes one treatment, then they can no longer collect data on the other two. Perhaps one of the other treatments is actually better, it only appears worse due to chance. If the other two treatments are worse, then continuing the study risk the health of the other patients. This medical trial exemplifies decision-making under uncertainty. The medical trial example is a case of the k-armed bandit problem. In the k-armed bandit problem, we have a decision-maker or agent, who chooses between k different actions, and receives a reward based on the action he chooses. In the medical trial, the role of the agent is played by a doctor. The doctor has to choose between three different actions, to prescribe the blue, red, or yellow treatment. Each treatment is an action. Choosing that treatment yields some unknown reward. Finally, the welfare of the patient after the treatment is the reward that the doctor receives. For the doctor to decide which action is best, we must define the value of taking each action. We call these values the action values or the action value function. We can make this definition more precise through the language of probability. We define the value of selecting an action as the expected reward we receive when taking bad action. By the way, if you haven't seen the dot equal symbol, it simply means is defined as. So we can read this as q star of a is defined as the expectation of R_t, given we selected action A, for each possible action one through k. This conditional expectation is defined as a sum over all possible rewards. Inside the sum, we have multiplied the possible reward by the probability of observing that reward. This could be extended to the continuous reward case by switching the summation to an integral. The goal of the agent is to maximize the expected reward. If the agent selects the action that has the highest value, it achieves that goal. We call this procedure the argmax, or the argument which maximizes our function q star. To understand q star better, let's go back to our medical trial example. Previously, we said rewards could be the patient's welfare after receiving treatment. But for this example, let's use something which is easier to measure, perhaps the change in blood pressure after receiving the treatment. Each treatment may yield rewards following different probability distributions. Perhaps one is Bernoulli, one is binomial, and one is uniform. Q star is the mean of the distributions for each action. You can easily calculate the expected value of the Bernoulli distribution. Simply multiply the probability of failure by the reward when failed, plus the probability of success, times reward when succeeded. It's just basic statistics. There are many examples of making decisions under uncertainty. For instance, the medical trial example that we have already discussed. Other examples include content recommendations, like what movie to watch, or what song to listen to. Even ordering food at a restaurant, you can't be certain what you alike, but you make the best choice you can. Why are we considering the bandit problem first? Because it is best to consider issues and algorithm design choices in the simplest settings where they arise. For instance, maximizing reward and estimating values are important subproblems in both bandits and reinforce learning. In this video, we introduced you to the bandit problem. We showed how decision-making under uncertainty can be formalized by the k-armed bandit problem. In bandits, we already see the fundamental ideas behind reinforce learning; actions, rewards, and the value function.