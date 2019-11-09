Why Bellman Equations?

[MUSIC] Previously, we learned how Bellman equations allow us to express the value of a state, or state action pair, in terms of its possible successors. But you may be wondering, what is the point of all this? By the end of this video, you'll be able to use the Bellman equations to compute value functions. To illustrate the power of Bellman equations, consider this small example, consisting of just four states, labeled A, B, C and D on a grid. The action space consists of moving up, down, left and right. Actions which would move off the grid, instead keep the agent in place. Say for example we start in state C, moving up would take us to state A. If we then try to move left we would hit a wall and stay in state A. Moving right next would take us to state B. From there, moving down would land us in state D. The reward is 0 everywhere except for any time the agent lands in state B. If the agent lands in state B, it gets a reward of +5. This includes starting in state B and hitting a wall to remain there. Let's consider the uniform random policy, which moves in every direction 25% of the time. The discount factor gamma 0.7. How can we actually work out the value of each of these states A, B, C and D under this policy? Recall that the value function is defined as the expected return under policy pie. This is an average over the return obtained by each sequence of actions an agent could possibly choose, infinitely, many possible features. Luckingly, the Bellman equation for the state value function provides an elegant solution. Using the Bellman equation, we can write down an expression for the value of state A in terms of the sum of the four possible actions and the resulting possible successor states. We can simplify the expression further in this case, because for each action there's only one possible associated next state and reward. That's the sum over s prime and r reduces to a single value. Note that here s prime and r do still depend on the selected action, and the current state s. But to keep the notation short, we haven't this explicitly. If we go right from state A, we land in state B, and receive a reward of +5. This happens one quarter of the time under the random policy. If we go down, we land in state C, and receive no immediate reward. Again, this occurs one-quarter of the time. If you go either up or left, we will land back in state A again. Each of the actions, up and left, again, occur one-quarter of the time. Since they both land in state A and received no reward, we combine them into a single term with factor of 1 over 2. Finally, we arrived at the expression shown here for the value of state A. We can write down a similar equation for each of the other states, B, C, and D. Now we have a system of for equations for four variables. You can solve this by hand if you want, or put it into an automatic equation solver. The unique solution is shown here. The important thing to note is that the Bellman equation reduced an unmanageable infinite sum over possible futures, to a simple linear algebra problem. Perhaps for this small problem, you can come up with other ways to work out the values of each of these states. However the Bellman equation provides a powerful general relationship for MDPs. In this case, we used the Bellman equation to directly write down a system of equations for the state values, and then some the system to find the values. This approach may be possible for MDPs of moderate size. However, in more complex problems, this won't always be practical. Consider the game of chess for example. We probably won't be able to even list all the possible states, there are around 10 to the 45 of them. Constructing and solving the resulting system of Bellman equations would be a whole other story. Yeah, humans can learn to play chess very well. However, this simple game represents a tiny fraction of human experience, and humans can learn to do many things. Our agents should be able to learn many things too. In upcoming lessons we will discuss algorithms based on Bellman equations, that scale up to large problems. Hopefully you see why Bellman equations are so fundamental for reinforcement learning. To sum up, without the Bellman equation, we might have to consider an infinite number of possible futures. The Bellman equations exploit the structure of the MDP formulation, to reduce this infinite sum to a system of linear equations. We can then potentially solve the Bellman equation directly to find the state values.