1-5 Nash Equilibrium Intro

Stanford University
Game Theory
Stanford University

AS

Jan 26, 2019

Excellent course for beginners. Problem sets are very creative. No more further resources needed. I found this course specially useful if the purpose is to apply Game Theory in other disciplines.

DA

Apr 13, 2019

It was such a helpful course that gave me the opportunity to learn few basic methods and terms about game theory through lots of interesting and to the point examples by three unique professors

From the lesson

Week 1: Introduction and Overview

Introduction, overview, uses of game theory, some applications and examples, and formal definitions of: the normal form, payoffs, strategies, pure strategy Nash equilibrium, dominant strategies

Introductory Video8:20
1-1 Game Theory Intro - TCP Backoff 11:23
1-2 Self-Interested Agents and Utility Theory 3:53
1-3 Defining Games 10:36
1-4 Examples of Games 5:59
1-5 Nash Equilibrium Intro 4:06
1-6 Strategic Reasoning 10:00
1-7 Best Response and Nash Equilibrium 2:43
1-8 Nash Equilibrium of Example Games 6:14
1-9 Dominant Strategies 7:32
1-10 Pareto Optimality 8:56

Taught By

    Matthew O. Jackson

    Professor

    Kevin Leyton-Brown

    Professor

    Yoav Shoham

    Professor

