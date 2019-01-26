4-1 Perfect Information Extensive Form: Taste

Sometimes time plays an important role in in, in strategic situations. things take step one after the other. And, not only do they do, but the actors know that they will and that influences how they behave. So, the year was 1519 and, and Don Cortes, a Spaniard, was leading a flotilla of 11 boats and about 600 men about to invade a continent later to known as America. They were vastly outnumbered and were well aware of the of the heavy odds they were facing. And as is famously known as they landed, Cortes ordered that all the boats be burnt. There's some controversy whether this was done in complete coordination and agreement with his men or it was sprung on them. But either way, it's clear what the logic behind it was. The Cortes, Cortes knew that as they face these daunting odds, the men would be tempted to turn back avoid the boats, and flee. And by removing that option, that increased their fighting resolve going forward. And so again, there's not only that fact that time passes between actions, but that one reasons about that fact then impacts how the strategic situation unfolds. We see it not only when there are multiple agents involved, but even in a single decision making here. It's not only Cortes and his men, the two actors, or the two, the, the set, the sets of actors who are somehow actions are intertwined. But even with a single actor, the fact that time unfolds can impact the situation. Here's another famous historical tale. In this case, of Ulysses and the sirens. Ulysses is captaining his boat and about to pass through the straits of the sirens. And as, as commonly known, the siren's song are so seductive that they would cause any person, except Ulysses, to do things that are in his own not, not in his own best interest. He would jump into the sea, he would crash the boat against the, the rocks. And so, what he does according to the tale, he orders all his men to first put wax in their ears so they would not be seduced by the song. He himself who in fact wants to hear the song, knowing that he will not be able to withstand the seduction orders his men to tie him to the mast. And should he possibly get free from the, from the ties to restrain him with their swords. And, and, and, and so, so, so it, so it comes to pass, they sail through the strait. when they, when he hears the siren song, he goes to in fairly insane and tries to escape from bonds and fails. And all is good. So, here again is single action, in this case Ulysses reasoning about the future. Thinking about what will the situation be and taking action now to impact what the strategic situation will look like in the future. To model such situation, we turn to games in extensive form, as the term is called. Sometimes simply known as game trees.